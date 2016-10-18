BOM reveals Black and Stormy ahead

IT'S EARLY in the season but the BOM has already forecast Black & Stormy conditions this summer - and they are delicious.

Merlo's very own BOM (Brew of the Month Memo) has announced a new Summer flavour for the iconic coffee roaster, featuring a partnership with another leading Queenslander Bundaberg Ginger Beer.

That's right, a combination of coffee and ginger beer which is poured over ice, of course.

The classically Queensland and sensationally summer tasting Black & Stormy is available now in all Merlo stores.

It's way a Queensland summer should taste, so forget the dark and stormy this summer and take on a black and stormy.

Queensland-based, Merlo has grown to become Australia's leading independently owned and operated coffee roaster, and now owns and operates 16 of its own cafes in addition to supplying freshly roasted coffee to over 1,000 cafes and restaurants around the country. Merlo also ships coffee online to customers throughout the world.

For store locations see here: www.merlo.com.au/locations