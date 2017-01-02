28°
BOM: Flash flooding possible as rain dumps on Gladstone

Luke J Mortimer
2nd Jan 2017 7:29 AM Updated: 9:47 AM

UPDATE: 9.43am: 

A "VERY slow moving" trough over eastern Queensland will likely intensify this afternoon, a Bureau of Metrology weather expert says.

BoM meteorologist Brett Harrison said it's too early to tell if they'd release Gladstone warnings but, if they did, it would likely be for flash flooding from a deluge.

"If we do it's more likely to be a result of heavy rain," he said. "Heavy rain possibly leading to flash flooding."

FORECAST: A radar image shows the Gladstone region copping the brunt of a rain band.

 

Mr Harrison said heavier showers had taken an unexpected turn to the region's south but the downpour would likely ramp up in Gladstone this afternoon.

"During this afternoon we'll see it building up and there's a risk of thunderstorms as well," he said.

He said the Bureau currently expects about 20-30mm today.

The upper-level trough hanging over eastern Queensland is bringing a soggy few days to much of Queensland coastline.

But what sets Capricornia apart is the surface drop that is helping the rain develop.  

More to come

EARLIER: 

RAIN is pouring over Gladstone.

But Storm Chasers are banking on the weather to ramp up by tomorrow afternoon with rain pockets likely bringing moderate falls and storms.

Radar images from Higgins Storm Chasing suggest the Gladstone region is at the epi-centre of a rain band heading for large swathes of Central Queensland and the Wide Bay regions.

But after much toing and froing, weather experts with the Bureau of Meteorology have pushed back their prediction for heavy rain to Wednesday.

The Bureau has dramatically overhauled its forecast for Wednesday, increasing the likely rainfall from 35mm, the figure released yesterday, to heavy falls of 70mm today.

That figure is within a range of 20mm-70mm.

But the Bureau's weather experts have wound back their Tuesday forecast from 90mm to 45mm.

BoM is still forecasting the possibility of storms from today up until Wednesday.

Already, 3mm has fallen on Gladstone since 3am this morning, the bulk of which fell in the 11 minutes to 3.11am when Gladstone Airport picked up 1.8mm.

BoM were yesterday forecasting a maximum of 25mm to fall on Gladstone from 9am today to 9am tomorrow, and a minimum of 8mm. 

