Boho vibes at new boutique and espresso bar

IN THE beautiful art deco building near Buss Park, you'll find the perfect little nook to wile the hours away, drinking coffee, reading a book and indulging in natural beauty.

Gypsy N Folk has just opened and owners John and and Sandi Kemps have spent the time and effort to create a beautiful space, filled with their hand-crafted furniture, stunning trinkets and more.

During its opening hours, daughter Indi Kemps and Jamie Straker operate the espresso bar and boutique.

"We fell in love with the building and, because we love coffee and clothing, decided to bring all those things together," Indi said.

"It is homely, bohemian and it is set up with communal tables and little areas so everyone can sit together and enjoy each other's company."

RELAX: Gypsy N Folk has plenty of comfortable spots to curl up in. Mike Knott BUN210916GYPSEY7

The family, which also owns Sea Gypsy Cafe in Burnett Heads, leased out the business to open their new venture in the heart of Bundaberg.

They said the new space offered a unique experience for customers, featuring a kaleidoscope of things to look at and indulge in including bohemian clothing, hand-made crochet pieces, Turkish silver jewellery, coconut products, Argan oils and more.

Jamie said the beauty side of the business focused on a holistic style of living and natural alternatives.

"I do organic make-up, facials and health supplements," she said.

"I like to focus on showing people how they can feel better in a natural way - giving them insights on good skin care, beauty tips and more."

GOOD OILS: Organic make-up and facials are available in store.

Jamie said the espresso bar and boutique was all about making people feel calm, relaxed and happy.

"Everything here is natural, from organic cotton clothing, coconut water to organic make-up," she said.

"It's a relaxing space for people to come in and enjoy for as little or as long as they want."

Gypsy N Folk is now open at shop 1/200 Bourbong St, Bundaberg.

Add them on Instagram (@gypsy_folk) and check out the Gypsy N Folk Facebook page.