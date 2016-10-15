Boardies girl turns bikini body builder

BREE Grima is not much of a bikini girl.

"Even at the beach, I'll wear boardies,” she said.

But when she is not advocating for our farmers as managing director of Bundaberg Fruit and Vegetable Growers, she pursues a surprising hobby.

She'll head to Los Angeles next month to compete in the World Natural Bodybuilding Federation World Championships.

Her area is known as body sculpting - where it is about more than the muscles.

"Body sculpting combines two things I really love: science and art,” Bree said.

"It involves a lot of nutrition and training.

"The art is the sculpting: it's not about having the biggest muscles, it's about having a balanced, symmetrical body, presented in the best possible way.”

With her son now 3, Bree first took to the gym 18 months ago as a way to take time out for herself.

"I belong to a 24-hour gym and when I get tied up with work and family, I can always turn around when they're all in bed and do my session then.”

For those who find the gym a chore, she said, "you've got to make it fun”.

"You have to make it enjoyable, otherwise you won't stick to it.”

Bree took out first place in her division as well as Overall Figure Statuesque title at the Australian Women's Natural Body Sculpting State Competition last month, second place in the Natural Bodz Muscle Mania competition on the Gold Coast, before competing on the weekend in the AWNBS Nationals Comp taking home second place in the Figure category, qualifying for the world stage.

She admits she is nervous.

"I've been worried -what if I'm not good enough? - but you stick to your plan and your diet and it will come through if you keep the motivation up.”

She was "pretty scared to step on stage that first time”.

"I don't know if you've seen those bikinis but they are tiny and they don't cover much, so that was a real step out of my comfort zone.

"I look at the photos and I go 'Is that me?'

"I'm much more confident on stage now. It's as much a mind game as a physical body game.

"You don't do it just to look good on stage - to me that's just the end goal of a really long process.”