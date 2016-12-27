Blues festival to rock Agnes

19 TWENTY: The Agnes Blues Roots & Rock Festival will be hosting winners of the 2012, 2013 Blues @ Bridgetown People's Choice Award.

AGNES Water will come alive like New Orleans' French Quarter in February with the Agnes Blues, Roots and Rock Festival.

The three-day event is set to kick off on Friday, February 17, with Aussie rock legends The Choirboys headlining the festival.

Other leading acts include Shag Rock, 19 Twenty and the Angela Fabian Band.

There will also be numerous food and market stalls for attendees to enjoy while relaxing to the rhythm of blues and rock music.

The festival is an all ages event, however anyone under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a responsible adult.

Children under the age of 14 are admitted free and each adult can accompany up to two children free of charge.

The Agnes Blues Roots & Rock Festival will go ahead rain, hail or shine as the marquee has enough room for all patrons to continue enjoying the festival.

There will be a bus service operating as a loop, in a regular shuttle circuit between the town and the festival site and there will be a gold coin donation to board the bus.

There is a $121 per person early bird ticket price for the three-day pass, on sale until December 31.

Gates open at 3pm and the music begins to flow from 4pm on Friday.

To view the line-up for each day go to www.agnesbluesandroots.com.au/line-up.