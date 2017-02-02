Blue skies for breezy weekend

IT IS going to be another warm and muggy weekend across the local region as maximum temperatures hover about 33 degrees for the next few days, meaning that the beach will no doubt be a popular place to be.

Winds look set to be only light to moderate, which is good news as well for beach-goers, although they could increase a little through the afternoons.

Today will bring winds from E/NE at 10-15 knots and then remain fairly similar for tomorrow as we see E to E/NE winds again at 10-15 knots, before Sunday brings us E/SE to E winds at 10-15 knots.

Blue skies should be the norm, although I am sure no one would complain if we saw a few scattered showers.

Swimming

Swimming conditions will be okay without being great across the weekend with slightly choppy seas set to be the norm, particularly through the afternoons.

The best time for swimmers to hit the beach will be in the very early mornings or else from midday to mid-afternoon in order to catch the high tide conditions.

The best beaches for swimmers will vary according to the wind direction, but Elliott Heads and Kellys Beach should be the picks today and tomorrow, before beaches such as Nielson Park, Moore Park and Agnes Water offer slightly better conditions by Sunday.

Blue bottles have been non-existent, which is great, but with the E/NE winds it will pay to check with the lifesavers and read the warning signs.

Please remember to swim only at patrolled beaches, during patrol times and always between the red and yellow flags - remember, if we can't see you, we can't save you.

Beach patrols

Today and weekdays - 9am-5pm at Kellys Beach and Agnes Water only

Tomorrow - 9am-5pm at Kellys Beach, Nielson Park, Oaks Beach and Agnes Water; 1-5pm at Elliott Heads and Moore Park

Sunday - 9am-5pm at Elliott Heads, Kellys Beach, Nielson Park, Oaks Beach, Moore Park and Agnes Water

Surfing

Only small and choppy waves have greeted our local surfers for the past few days, which has not been good news for the board-riders.

Unfortunately the forecast for the weekend does not look promising either.

However, there is the chance of a very small increase in E/NE swell through today and tomorrow, so perhaps have a look around Agnes Water, Nielson Park and Kellys Beach in the hope of finding something worthwhile - if not, perhaps a drive down the highway to Double Island Point may be an option.

Good luck.

Events

Good luck to local surf lifesavers competing tonight at the WBC Branch Junior Pool Rescue Championships in Rockhampton tonight and then across the weekend at the WBC Branch Junior Surf Lifesaving Championships at Yeppoon.