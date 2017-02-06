Blog life: travel bloggers capture a Bundaberg best-of

HELLO MATE: Little Grey Box blogger Phoebe Lee diving with a turtle off Lady Musgrave Island during a weekend in the Bundaberg region.

MANY would call it their dream job: earning a living by travelling the world.

Phoebe Lee and Matt Turk do just that, and last week they were thrilled to come and show the world their own backyard.

The Brisbane couple, who run travel blog Little Grey Box, were invited by Bundaberg North Burnett Tourism to put their own spin on the Bundaberg region.

The result, a video of a whirlwind 48-hour visit, is filled with everything from the sparkling waters of Lady Musgrave Island to turtles laying at Mon Repos, delights at Indulge, Grunske's and the Bundaberg Rum Distillery, and even a Segway tour, to name a few.

For the Gladstone girl whose parents have a house in Agnes Water, it was a no-brainer.

"We said yes, it's bloody great up there,” she said.

Bundaberg, she said, "is a real hidden gem”.

"People don't realise it's a destination on it's own; it's got so much to do, and great places to eat.

"It's really underrated... and everyone's so welcoming; you never feel like a tourist.”

And being only a short flight from Brisbane, it was irresistible, she added.

Ms Lee quit her job in 2014 to blog full time - a move that was "terrifying” at the time, she said.

"I was constantly wondering, 'Are people going to keep paying me?'

"It's so cool it's grown and now local tourism boards reach out to us.”

Mr Turk, a videographer, has also taken the leap and joined her full-time.

It's not as cruisy as it may seem, she said.

"It is a dream job so people underestimate the amount of work that goes into it.”