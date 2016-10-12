Bikes a lifelong love for Justin

WHEN it comes to bikes, Bundy Bikes owner Justin Wood can't enthuse about the benefits of them for fun, exercise and health enough.

Bicycles are something that Justin has always had a passion for, having worked in the industry for much of his working life, even having a role at the Specialized and Avanti head office in Melbourne before moving to Bundaberg.

Justin said when the opportunity came up five years ago to purchase Bundy Bikes, he jumped at the chance to provide an exceptional range to his customers and share his extensive knowledge on all things bikes.

"This is an industry that I have been enthusiastic and involved with for 22 years and I like nothing more than seeing the enjoyment and freedom that bike riding can provide to people of all ages," he said.

"Here at Bundy Bikes we specialise in Avanti, Specialized and Scott because these are brands that I believe in and provide a great range of sizes and styles to suit most ages.

"On Ride to Work Day, I encourage people to get out and enjoy bike riding, it is affordable, fun, you don't have problems parking and it is a great way to meet like-minded people who enjoy exercising too."