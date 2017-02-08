Bike safety is no game

BUNDABERG kids will be better protected on our roads after the RACQ embraced virtual reality technology to deliver a new era of road safety education.

Launching its Bike Safety Game to teach children how to be safe around roads when riding a bike, RACQ spokesman Paul Turner said the game could be played through an Android or Apple smartphone, using Google cardboard or Samsung gear VR headsets.

"The game has three levels where kids learn how to be at different intersections and how to constantly check what's around them,” he said.

"The game allows us to extend our bike safety education beyond the classroom and into homes across Queensland, allowing thousands to access potentially life-saving lessons.”

Minister for Road Safety Mark Bailey said it was great to see innovation used to save lives.