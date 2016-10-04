Biggest crowd yet expected at RiverFeast for Crush launch

BIG NIGHT: Ainsley Gatley, Michael McGaw, Hannah Jacobs and Karen Wittkopp are excited about launching the Crush Festival at RiverFeast.

IF YOU have never been to RiverFeast this Friday may be the time to pop your cherry, or perhaps some other local fruit?

The evening full of festivities will be the "biggest” one yet as Bundaberg's 10-day Crush Festival of arts and culture is launched.

RiverFeast event organiser Trudie Leigo said she hoped to see double if not triple the normal crowd this week.

Along with all of its usual stalls, Ms Leigo said RiverFeast would be partnering with Mumma's Nest Market.

"There's always been a fantastic turn out for those markets,” Ms Leigo said.

The site will be extended to incorporate more than 40 speciality retail stalls.

Mumma's Nest Market co-organiser Hannah Jacobs said they were excited to be holding their event for the first time at RiverFeast.

"It's a beautiful outdoor setting right on the river, with such a wide variety of food and entertainment on offer,” Ms Jacobs said.

"We have organised for additional car parking to be made available at the netball courts as we are anticipating a really big crowd.”

Along with the entertainment there will be an extensive range of food available, ranging from local seafood platters through to Thai cuisine.

The evening will provide a preview of the entertainment on offer during the Crush Festival.

Local performers will be taking the stage, and there will be a Bundaberg In Voice performance and WriteFest readings .

North Bundaberg State High School students will perform a Welcome to Country dance.

RiverFeast general manager Karen Wittkopp said she was proud to regularly provide an opportunity for local artists to perform.

"We have amazing artists who live and work in our region, and we want to help nurture the live music and performance scene in Bundaberg,” Ms Wittkopp said.

"It's important to celebrate our local artists, they make our city a better place to live.

"We are so proud to be launching the Crush Festival at RiverFeast”.