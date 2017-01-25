Biggenden cattle sale: store dearer despite dry conditions

BIGGENDEN: Lance Whitaker with a pen of charbray cross heifers from Craig and Debbie Olsen. The heifers sold for 332.2c/kg or $1183/head.

BURNETT Livestock and Realty's meatworks and store sale on Monday, January 23 saw a yarding of 1261 head.

The meatworks section saw bullocks and cows sell to a firm to dearer market.

Store cattle sold to dearer rates despite the drier conditions in some regions.

Bullocks sold for a top 311c. Cows over 500kg topped at 260c. Cows 400kg to 500kg sold topping at 242c. Trade heifers over 400kg topped at 320c.

Mooru Grazing, Takilberan sold a line of brangus and simmental cross bullocks from 299c-311c or $1909-$2084.

R and L Krause, Eidsvold, sold two to four tooth hereford cross bullocks for 315c/$1820. K and M Jensen, Gin Gin sold crossbred cows for 253c/$1658. A and A Trigger Grazing, Biggenden sold brahman cows for 262c/$1533.

Feeder steers 400kg to 500kg yarded sold to a top of 338c. Steers 300kg to 400kg also sold to 366c. Steers 200kg to 300kg sold to 402c. santa hereford cross steers with milk and two tooth from Wandoan sold for 332c-337c/$1524-$1753. ED Jensen, Wallaville sold milk tooth brangus steers for 378c/$1115. R and C O'Rourke, Aramara sold droughtmaster weaner steers for 380c/$929. K and F Connors, Bauple sold angus cross weaner steers for 402c/$816.

Heifers 300kg to 400kg sold topping at 332c. Heifers 200kg to 300kg topped at 346c. Roselea, Woowoonga sold milk tooth crossbred heifers for 330c/$1197.

C and D Olsen, Beelbi Creek sold milk tooth charbray heifers for 332c/$1183. santa hereford cross milk tooth heifers from Wandoan sold for 336c/$866. M and K Ellem, Gaeta sold angus cross milk tooth heifers for 332c/$1017. J,DG,AN and KR Haaksma, Childers sold angus weaner heifers for 346c/$783. W and JE Whitaker, Maryborough sold charbray weaner heifers for 334c/$913.

D and R Roberton, Coalstoun Lakes, sold droughtmaster cows and calves for $1850. Nathan Brooks, Mount Perry sold droughtmaster cows and calves for $1500. D and M Dilger, Childers sold droughtmaster cows and calves for $1480.

Cattle were drawn from Wandoan, Tansey, Goomeri, Murgon, Monto, Tiaro, Bauple, Eidsvold, Mundubbera, Mt Perry, Gayndah, Maryborough, Hervey Bay, Childers, Bundaberg, South Kolan, Bucca, Rosedale, Lowmead, Miriam Vale, Gin Gin, Booyal and all local areas.

The next meatworks and store sale will be on Monday February 6, the 2017 All Breeds Steer Sale will be on Thursday February 16.