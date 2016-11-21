Betty shows work in Brisbane

ARTIST Betty Searle has opened a successful exhibition in Brisbane.

The Bundaberg woman was a bit nervous about showing her work in the state's capital but said everything went well.

"It was a bit daunting,” Betty said.

"So far it I have sold about three quarters of my work.

"Hopefully I can sell some more but I am happy with he result so far.”

Betty opened the exhibition on November 1 at the Wild Canary Bistro in Brookfield.

It is her second exhibition at the Wild Canary and it runs until Friday December 30.

This most recent exhibition has been inspired by Betty's early years growing up on a farm in the South West of Queensland.

Betty has showcased her art in a number of shows around the region including the Mareeba Art Show, Brookfield Art Show and the Bundaberg Art Festival.

She has been a successful in winning prizes including first prize in Oil and Acrylic at the Blackwater Art Show and became a finalist in the Australian Artist Magazine Landscape Competition.

"Painting is a very relaxing hobby, I believe it is the greatest therapy," she said.

Her work is available to buy online.