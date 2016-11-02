Better sight for Russell

LOOKING FORWARD: Russell Sim and his parents Alison and Robert are looking to the future, after Russell almost lost his eye sight from glaucoma. Photo Contributed

WHEN little Russell Sim was born his family were faced with the thought he would lose his eyesight before his first birthday.

Turning to help from the Bundaberg community, Alison and Robert Sim were able to gather the strength and funds to help save their son's sight.

The family's lives changed instantly as the infant woke one morning and his right eye was completely grey in colour - he was just three months old.

His parents rushed him to hospital where they were told he had congenital glaucoma.

Now, 12 months later, the little lad is doing well despite having tunnel vision.

"He is a little off balance when he walks around, but he is adjusting,” Robert said.

Alison and Robert said without the help from the community their youngest child would likely not see at all.

"We still have check-ups every three months,” Alison said.

"His retinas are good and it's all looking stable.”

She said without the help from strangers and businesses around the region they would not have been able to get in so early with the medical treatment.

"Because we got in early we are hoping it's not permanent,” she said.

The youngster will go back to Brisbane next month to see the eye specialist Dr Chaing.