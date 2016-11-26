28°
News

Better access to kindergarten programs

26th Nov 2016 5:00 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

CHILDREN in rural and remote communities will have greater access to kindergarten programs in 2017 as the Palaszczuk Government expands the Remote Kindergarten Pilot Program.

Education Minister Kate Jones said the program would be delivered at 36 schools in 2017, expanding from 11 this year.

"The Palaszczuk Government is committed to providing every child in Queensland with access to a quality kindergarten program," she said.

"The expansion is a direct result of the success of the pilot this year.

"We know how vital the early years are to giving children a confident start to their education.

"This program gives children the opportunity for face-to-face kindergarten experiences to help prepare them for school.

"Children in the program also benefit from the opportunity to socialise with other children their age."

Ms Jones said the program was delivered through composite Prep classes.

"To ensure children are supported effectively, Prep classroom teachers are provided with additional teacher aide support," she said.

"All participating schools will also receive a $5000 grant to buy age-appropriate resources for the participating children.

"We are also providing targeted professional development support for teachers delivering the program.

"This program complements eKindy which will still be an important early years option for many isolated children."

The Isolated Children's Parents' Association Vice-President Tammie Irons said the extra support in 2017 was a great development for families in remote communities.

"We are very excited about this development," Ms Irons said.

"It's definitely something we are very happy about as it means so many more children from remote areas will have access to face-to-face kindergarten education and care."

"While eKindy is great, for so many children the ability to be in a classroom is important as it meets lots of other needs such as socialising with other children."

Aramac State School Principal Kurt Rose said he welcomed the opportunity to expand the school community.
"We're really excited about being able to provide remote kindy places next year," Mr Rose said.

"Our local community has embraced opportunity to build and enrich connections from an early age.
"We're also looking forward to the opportunities this will provide staff through an expanded curriculum."

For further information on the Remote Kindergarten Pilot call the Queensland Government on 137468 or visit the Early Childhood Education and Care website: http://deta.qld.gov.au/earlychildhood/

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  kindergarten

How to survive a bushfire in your car

IT SOUNDS like a nightmare, but it can happen.

Eight reasons to join the RFS

SPREAD across 93% of Queensland, the Rural Fire Service has about 36,000 volunteers. And you could be one of them.

What if my insurer gives me grief?

CLAIMING your insurance cover after a natural disaster can go one of two ways. It can be a breeze, or like pulling teeth.

WHAT'S ON: November 26 and 27

WHAT'S ON: November 26 and 27

TEN things you need to know in Bundy this weekend.

Students rewarded for reading efforts

MP presents certificates

$5m fund for biofuture ideas

Dr Anthony Lynham. Santos GLNG's first shipment of LNG leaves Curtis Island bound for Korea after years of construction. Photo Paul Braven / The Observer

Industry boost announced

MP's annual festive hamper giveaway is back

Hampers are ready to go.

Three lucky winners will take hampers

Local Partners

$600k funding for Bundaberg resilience projects

ALMOST $600,000 of funding for four Bundaberg community resilience projects have been granted boosting the region's capabilities during another flood event.

Crews treat man following truck rollover

Ambulance generic

Ambos kept busy by events all over Queensland

WHAT'S ON: November 26 and 27

SING ALONG: Carols by the Sea is on at Innes Park tomorrow.

Ten things you need to know

WHAT'S ON: Friday, November 25

SPECIAL CEREMONY: A memorial garden dedicated to Uncle Burnie Johnson will be opened during a special ceremony at Kalkie State School today.

Five things you need to know

Man builds playground entirely out of packing tape

Artist Eric Lennartson is in the process of completing his huge tape sculpture at the Ipswich Art Gallery.

VIDEO:And here's where you can play on it.

Review: Bridget Jones's Baby

Review: Bridget Jones's Baby

AFTER reading the fourth instalment of the Bridget Jones diaries, I think Bridget might be my spirit animal.

Pilot gets girls a TV show

Greta Lee Jackson, Sarah Bishop and Adele Vuko create and star in the ABC's new comedy sketch series Wham Bam Thank You Ma'am.

Their active wear parody went viral, now they're back

Perrie Edwards hits out at radio presenter

Perrie Edwards reportedly slapped a radio presenter

Screen legend Betty White still wants a date

Betty White.

Betty White, 94, wants to go on dates but claims no one asks her out

Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Channing Tatum making musical movie

Michael Becall is set to write the script

Kelly Clarkson grateful she won't get pregnant again

Kelly Clarkson is "thankful" she won't be having any more children

Kanye West to remain in hospital over Thanksgiving

Kanye West will reportedly remain in hospital for several more days

ACRE RES B VERY CLOSE TO HINKLER

14 Arthur Street, Bundaberg South 4670

House 5 5 $225,000

There is not another Res B block of this size and this close to town that has never been inundated. Opportunity knocks for the astute developer A full quarter...

SUPER SPACIOUS FAMILY HOME

5 Que Hee Street, Kepnock 4670

House 5 2 2 $299,900

Situated directly across from a lovely park offering splendid views in popular Kepnock sits this super spacious family brick and tile home. The location provides...

NEW PRICE- ACT NOW

38 Dunkirk Street, Svensson Heights 4670

House 4 2 2 $499,000

The vendors have reduced the price of this stunning home to meet the market. This modern coastal Queenslander in the tightly held pocket of Dunkirk Street...

GORGEOUS QUEENSLANDER IN AN EVER POPULAR CENTRAL LOCATION!

190a George Street, Bundaberg West 4670

House 3 1 2 $260,000

Oozing character inside and out, from the picket fence to the ornate plastered ceilings, any Queenslander lover must inspect this home! Freshly polished floors and...

CHECK OUT THIS FOR ABSOLUTE VAULE - OUTSTANDING BUYING

12 Sutherland Road, Branyan 4670

House 4 2 5 Offers Over...

CARAVAN BAY + DOUBLE SHED + POOL + 2 LARGE LIVING AREAS Must see 4 bedroom home with 2 great size living areas, side access plus shed, in ground pool, 5 car...

5 BEDROOM HARDWOOD HOME - HUGE SHED

5 Birks Street, Avenell Heights 4670

House 5 2 4 $340,000

They just don't make them like this anymore. A fantastic family home in sought after location, in the hub of so many schools and just a block from Bundaberg's...

OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINING HOME - 2 LIVING AREAS + POOL + 6 x 6 SHED + SOLAR

29 Maughan Street, Thabeban 4670

House 3 2 2 $339,000

Get in and be ready for Christmas in this fantastic entertaining home that will be sure to tick the boxes and satisfy all members of the family. Attributes of...

FRESHLY PANTED INTERIOR, GREAT 1ST HOME OR INVESTMENT

26 McLachlan Drive, Avenell Heights 4670

House 3 1 2 $229,000

Can't beat walking into a home and smelling the freshly painted interior; looks so good and feels very inviting. Comprising 3 bedrooms and a generous sized lounge...

MUST BE SOLD - BANG FOR BUCK BRICK IN QUIET CUL-DE-SAC

5 MacGregor Court, Kepnock 4670

House 3 1 2 $238,500

This tidy 3 bedroom brick home is the ideal proposition for those looking to purchase a low maintenance property in a quiet cul de sac with no work to do except...

FIRST CLASS POSITION TO BE SOLD - ABSOLUTELY IMMACULATE

193 Woongarra Scenic Drive, Bargara 4670

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

Enjoy ocean front perfection, this beautifully presented residence owns one of Bargara's most dynamic settings with expansive and unrestrictive views that are...

How your home can earn you big $$$$ this Christmas

This luxury Twin Waters home rents out over Christmas for more than $6000 a week.

Home owners earning thousands renting out their homes this Christmas

2000 jobs at multi-million dollar Ipswich project

INSIDE: Artist's impressions of the interior of the new Eastern Heights aged care precinct.

Sub-contractors needed to build $15m aged care facility

Iconic beach shack rises from the ashes

Inspired by the Dailys stories on the need for beach shacks, popular Coolum restaurant MyPlace has transformed its inside into a beach shack.

And the iconic 'guitar house' saved for now

40,000 Queenslanders to receive rent discount

Housing generic.

40,000 tenants across Queensland will have their rent cut

Local builder in on ground floor for $3b housing development

Launch of Harmony Estate at Palmview. Artist impression of the development.

Tradies looking at a decade of job security and growth on Coast

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!