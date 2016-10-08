Best home in Wide Bay annouced at gala event

AN AGNES Water home was named the best in Wide Bay last night at the Housing Industry Association Sunshine Coast/Wide Bay housing awards held on the Sunshine Coast.
The awards recognise building and design excellence and are known for "raising the bar” in contemporary design, construction, innovation and housing technology.
The Wide Bay Home of the Year winner was awarded to Agnes Water builder Bright Life Homes for its contemporary take on coastal living with a superbly designed and custom-built beach home.
Other major award winners on the night that will move on to compete at the HIA Queensland Housing Awards at the end of the month included Ausmar Homes (specialised housing, project home and townhouse/villa), Look Homes (display), Brad Read Design Group (apartment of the year and apartment complex), JW Construction (Qld) (renovation), Stylemaster (affordable housing), Grant McDonald Homes (greensmart energy efficiency), Planet Homes (spec housing), Saltair Constructions (innovative housing), Contemporary Landscaping (outdoor project), Sarah Waller Design (kitchen project and bathroom project) and Beach Homes (small lot housing).
In congratulating the winners, HIA branch manager Stuart Collins said each year competition attracted an outstanding array of entries.
"It is difficult enough selecting finalists let alone winners, such is the high calibre of the entries received this year. This healthy level of competition ensures that new standards in design, workmanship and innovation are achieved across all award categories”.
Mr Collins also remarked that "The awards are a strong statement of the commitment and dedication of HIA members in Queensland to delivering exceptional housing outcomes that will stand the test of time. The projects on show tonight undoubtedly demonstrate that the industry has once again risen to the challenge” he said.
As in previous years the awards night was well supported by the building industry. Mr Collins noted that "Without the involvement of HIA's many partners, important industry events like this would not be possible and thanked them for their contribution in recognising excellence within industry”.
AWARD WINNERS
SSC Home of the Year: Mosaic Construction
Wide Bay Home of the Year: Bright Life Homes
Peoples Choice Award: Grant McDonald Homes
HIA Chairman's Award: Grant McDonald, Nick Hayes, Stuart MacKenzie
WB Custom Built Home $500,001-$750,000: Bright Life Homes
WB Custom Built Home $300,001-$500,000: Stroud Homes WB
WB Coastal Home: Bungalow Homes
WB Display Home: Bundy Homes
WB Renovations: Rick Walters Homes
WB Best Use of Face Brick: Stroud Homes Wide Bay
WB Kitchen of the Year: Bright Life Homes
WB Bathroom of the Year: Bright Life Homes
SSC/WB Custom Built Home of the Year: Mosaic Construction
SSC Custom Built Home over $2 million: Mosaic Construction
SSC Custom Built Home $1 million-$2 million: Contemporary Queensland
Homes by Andrew Timmer
SSC Custom Built Home $750,001-$1 million: Jon Mees Homes
SSC Custom Built Home $500,001-$750,000: Planet Homes Qld
SSC Custom Built Home $300,001-$500,000: Crestmont Homes
SSC Custom Built Home up to $300,000: Quail Constructions
SSC/WB Display Home of the Year: Look Homes
SSC Display Home $300,001-$500,000: Integrale Homes Pty Ltd
SSC Display Home up to $300,000: Look Homes
SSC/WB Renovations of the Year: JW Constructions (Qld) P/L
SSC Renovations over $1 million: JW Constructions (Qld) P/L
SSC Renovations $600,001-$1 million: SX Constructions
SSC Renovations $300,001-$600,000: Quail Constructions
SSC Renovations up to $300,000: Craig Cleary Constructions
Outdoor Project: Contemporary Landscaping
Residential Building Designer: Sarah Waller Design
Spec Home: Planet Homes Qld
Townhouse/Villa of the Year: Ausmar Homes Pty Ltd
Project Home: Ausmar Homes Pty Ltd
Innovation in Housing: Saltair Constructions
Small Lot Housing: Beach Homes Pty Ltd
Specialised Housing: Ausmar Homes Pty Ltd
Affordable Housing: Stylemaster Homes
Apartment of the Year: BRD Group & Dinstarr Project Management
Apartment Complex: BRD Group & Dinstarr Project Management
GreenSmart Energy Efficiency: Grant McDonald Homes
HIA SSC Apprentice of the Year: James Thompson
SCTTTC Student Excellence Award: Riley Waugh
SSC Kitchen of the Year: Sarah Waller Design
SSC Kitchen over $50,001: Sarah Waller Design
SSC Kitchen $30,001-$50,000: SX Constructions
SSC Kitchen up to $30,000: SX Constructions
SSC Kitchen Design: Mosaic Construction
SSC Bathroom of the Year: Sarah Waller Design
SSC Bathroom over $40,001: Sarah Waller Design
SSC Bathroom up to $20,000: GJ Gardner Homes Gympie
SSC Bathroom Design: Mosaic Construction
Commercial Interior Design Project: Di Henshall Interior Design
Display Home or Apartment Design: Stylemaster Homes
Property Styling: Eileen Middleton Interiors
Residential Interior Decorate: Mark Gacesa of Ultraspace
Residential Interior Design: Mosaic Construction and Mark Gacesa of
Ultraspace