Best home in Wide Bay annouced at gala event

Great views are used as a major focal point in this Wide Bay Home of the Year.

AN AGNES Water home was named the best in Wide Bay last night at the Housing Industry Association Sunshine Coast/Wide Bay housing awards held on the Sunshine Coast.

The awards recognise building and design excellence and are known for "raising the bar” in contemporary design, construction, innovation and housing technology.

The Wide Bay Home of the Year winner was awarded to Agnes Water builder Bright Life Homes for its contemporary take on coastal living with a superbly designed and custom-built beach home.

Other major award winners on the night that will move on to compete at the HIA Queensland Housing Awards at the end of the month included Ausmar Homes (specialised housing, project home and townhouse/villa), Look Homes (display), Brad Read Design Group (apartment of the year and apartment complex), JW Construction (Qld) (renovation), Stylemaster (affordable housing), Grant McDonald Homes (greensmart energy efficiency), Planet Homes (spec housing), Saltair Constructions (innovative housing), Contemporary Landscaping (outdoor project), Sarah Waller Design (kitchen project and bathroom project) and Beach Homes (small lot housing).

In congratulating the winners, HIA branch manager Stuart Collins said each year competition attracted an outstanding array of entries.

"It is difficult enough selecting finalists let alone winners, such is the high calibre of the entries received this year. This healthy level of competition ensures that new standards in design, workmanship and innovation are achieved across all award categories”.

Mr Collins also remarked that "The awards are a strong statement of the commitment and dedication of HIA members in Queensland to delivering exceptional housing outcomes that will stand the test of time. The projects on show tonight undoubtedly demonstrate that the industry has once again risen to the challenge” he said.

As in previous years the awards night was well supported by the building industry. Mr Collins noted that "Without the involvement of HIA's many partners, important industry events like this would not be possible and thanked them for their contribution in recognising excellence within industry”.

AWARD WINNERS

SSC Home of the Year: Mosaic Construction

Wide Bay Home of the Year: Bright Life Homes

Peoples Choice Award: Grant McDonald Homes

HIA Chairman's Award: Grant McDonald, Nick Hayes, Stuart MacKenzie

WB Custom Built Home $500,001-$750,000: Bright Life Homes

WB Custom Built Home $300,001-$500,000: Stroud Homes WB

WB Coastal Home: Bungalow Homes

WB Display Home: Bundy Homes

WB Renovations: Rick Walters Homes

WB Best Use of Face Brick: Stroud Homes Wide Bay

WB Kitchen of the Year: Bright Life Homes

WB Bathroom of the Year: Bright Life Homes

SSC/WB Custom Built Home of the Year: Mosaic Construction

SSC Custom Built Home over $2 million: Mosaic Construction

SSC Custom Built Home $1 million-$2 million: Contemporary Queensland

Homes by Andrew Timmer

SSC Custom Built Home $750,001-$1 million: Jon Mees Homes

SSC Custom Built Home $500,001-$750,000: Planet Homes Qld

SSC Custom Built Home $300,001-$500,000: Crestmont Homes

SSC Custom Built Home up to $300,000: Quail Constructions

SSC/WB Display Home of the Year: Look Homes

SSC Display Home $300,001-$500,000: Integrale Homes Pty Ltd

SSC Display Home up to $300,000: Look Homes

SSC/WB Renovations of the Year: JW Constructions (Qld) P/L

SSC Renovations over $1 million: JW Constructions (Qld) P/L

SSC Renovations $600,001-$1 million: SX Constructions

SSC Renovations $300,001-$600,000: Quail Constructions

SSC Renovations up to $300,000: Craig Cleary Constructions

Outdoor Project: Contemporary Landscaping

Residential Building Designer: Sarah Waller Design

Spec Home: Planet Homes Qld

Townhouse/Villa of the Year: Ausmar Homes Pty Ltd

Project Home: Ausmar Homes Pty Ltd

Innovation in Housing: Saltair Constructions

Small Lot Housing: Beach Homes Pty Ltd

Specialised Housing: Ausmar Homes Pty Ltd

Affordable Housing: Stylemaster Homes

Apartment of the Year: BRD Group & Dinstarr Project Management

Apartment Complex: BRD Group & Dinstarr Project Management

GreenSmart Energy Efficiency: Grant McDonald Homes

HIA SSC Apprentice of the Year: James Thompson

SCTTTC Student Excellence Award: Riley Waugh

SSC Kitchen of the Year: Sarah Waller Design

SSC Kitchen over $50,001: Sarah Waller Design

SSC Kitchen $30,001-$50,000: SX Constructions

SSC Kitchen up to $30,000: SX Constructions

SSC Kitchen Design: Mosaic Construction

SSC Bathroom of the Year: Sarah Waller Design

SSC Bathroom over $40,001: Sarah Waller Design

SSC Bathroom up to $20,000: GJ Gardner Homes Gympie

SSC Bathroom Design: Mosaic Construction

Commercial Interior Design Project: Di Henshall Interior Design

Display Home or Apartment Design: Stylemaster Homes

Property Styling: Eileen Middleton Interiors

Residential Interior Decorate: Mark Gacesa of Ultraspace

Residential Interior Design: Mosaic Construction and Mark Gacesa of

Ultraspace