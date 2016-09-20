27°
Is this the best food idea anyone has ever had?

20th Sep 2016 2:36 PM

A PERTH man has successfully patented and will soon begin selling a cross between a hamburger and a hotdog - dubbed the "hamdog" - across the country.

Mark Murray first pitched his idea on Channel 10's Shark Tank program last year, after successfully securing a US patent for the "combination hamburger hot dog bread bun" in 2009.

"Everyone told me it wasn't possible, because you'd need a patent lawyer and it would cost millions of dollars," Mr Murray told news.com.au.

"Even (Boost Juice founder and Shark Tank judge) Janine Allis told me that it was impossible to patent. She'll be eating her words now," Mr Murray said.

Conceived in 2004, the $8 hamdog consists of a Bunbury beef patty cut in half, with a Hunsa frankfurt inserted in the middle.

Topics:  food

MAGNIFICENT HOME ON 1 ACRE- WALK TO BEACH

28 Kingfisher Crescent, Moore Park Beach 4670

House 4 2 5 $695,000

Fantastic beach side lifestyle is awaiting only a short stroll to approx. 20 kilometres of sand and surf, almost at your doorstep. It's like having your own...

OVERLOOKING PARK WITH 2 LIVING AREAS, 4 BEDROOMS + OFFICE

11 Sams Place, Coral Cove 4670

House 4 2 2 $375,000

2 living areas, 4 bedrooms plus office / 5th bedroom, immaculate brick home with fantastic street appeal, good side access to rear on 594m2 fenced allotment with...

4 BEDS + OFFICE + 3 LIVING + POOL + 6m x 6m SHED IN EDENBROOK

18 Edenbrook Drive, Norville 4670

House 4 2 5 OFFERS OVER...

New to the market is this executive home with 4 bedrooms plus designated office, 3 living areas, pool, 6m x 6m shed, ducted air conditioning, solar power plus a...

DIRECT OCEAN FRONT, UNRESTRICTED VIEWS and JUST LIKE NEW

193 Woongarra Scenic Drive, Bargara 4670

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

Enjoy ocean front perfection, this beautifully presented residence owns one of Bargara's most dynamic settings with expansive and unrestrictive views that are...

BETTER BUY IN BRICK

13 Warrell Street, Millbank 4670

House 3 1 1 $219,000

Conveniently located in popular Millbank sits this neat and tidy 3 bedroom brick home on a comfortable 875m2 block of land. The home features lovely freshly...

CIRCA 1900 QUEENSLANDER ON A 1710M2 BLOCK

63 Mount Perry Road, Bundaberg North 4670

House 4 2 2 $339,000

Situated high and dry on 1710m2 of lovely landscaped grounds just a few minutes from the Bundaberg C.B.D sits this warm circa 1900 low set Queenslander. The...

LOADS OF CHARACTER AND SPACE

32 Morshead Street, Avenell Heights 4670

House 3 2 4 $319,000

Conveniently located close to the C.B.D, schools, shops and parks in the ever popular suburb of Avenell Heights, sits this lovely character filled home with so...

PERFECT BRICK HOME, QUIET STREET, SUPERB LOCATION

4 Ripple Street, Burnett Heads 4670

House 3 2 2 $339,000

Not a cent to spend, just move in to this beautiful, three year old home featuring 3 spacious bedrooms, main with en-suite and walk in robe. Second bathroom with...

180 DEGREE OCEAN VIEWS ON ELEVATED SITE!

28 EMPEROR DRIVE, Elliott Heads 4670

Residential Land This is what you have been dreaming of! Panoramic rural and ocean ... $175,000

This is what you have been dreaming of! Panoramic rural and ocean views from an elevated site, a quick hop, skip, jump to the waters edge. The 24.5m frontage...

QUALITY RENOVATION! 3 BED + OFFICE, 3 TOILETS, RUMPUS, SHED

111B Elliott Heads Road, Kepnock 4670

House 3 2 3 $275,000

What more could you want, this home has it all! The renovation on this property has been professionally done by qualified tradesman and is to a quality standard.

Bundaberg property 'more stable than Mackay or Gladstone'

516 Elliott Heads Rd, Woongarra

IT'S a good time to be an investor in Bundaberg.

SOLD: Historic hotel finds new owner

Post Office Hotel Grafton Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

Pub in new hands and heading in a brand new direction

Peppers Airlie Beach put on the market

ON THE MARKET: Peppers Airlie Beach is being for recievership sale by CBRE Hotels and PRD Nationwide Airlie Beach.

Peppers Airlie Beach is being offered for sale.

Whitsundays resort could be bought for $15m

Peppers Airlie Beach.

Whitsundays hotel sale expected to fetch at least $15m

Fraser Coast Mayor Chris Loft backs 20 storey development

Fraser Coast Mayor Chris Loft has thrown his support behind a potential 209 storey building development.

Fraser Coast Mayor Chris Loft has backed a 20 storey development.

3500 jobs on the way with new $950 million resort

Residential, tourist, community, and open space on Hummock Hill Island.

PROPERTY developers plan to begin construction next year.