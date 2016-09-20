Is this the best food idea anyone has ever had?

A PERTH man has successfully patented and will soon begin selling a cross between a hamburger and a hotdog - dubbed the "hamdog" - across the country.

Mark Murray first pitched his idea on Channel 10's Shark Tank program last year, after successfully securing a US patent for the "combination hamburger hot dog bread bun" in 2009.

"Everyone told me it wasn't possible, because you'd need a patent lawyer and it would cost millions of dollars," Mr Murray told news.com.au.

"Even (Boost Juice founder and Shark Tank judge) Janine Allis told me that it was impossible to patent. She'll be eating her words now," Mr Murray said.

Conceived in 2004, the $8 hamdog consists of a Bunbury beef patty cut in half, with a Hunsa frankfurt inserted in the middle.