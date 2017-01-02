Bespoke pooch pyjamas are sending tails wagging

FOR Bundaberg woman Skye Dempsey, necessity truly was the mother of invention.

Unable to find any canine clothes that were quite right for her foxy chihuahua cross Lily, she decided to make her own.

"I could not find a pair of PJs in Bundaberg that fit her,” she said, adding that commercial dog pyjamas often didn't come long enough to cover her pet's body.

Soon Miss Dempsey found herself making pyjamas and dresses for other dogs, and Skye's Puppy PJs was born.

"I learnt to sew from mum and I got into it because of Lily,” she said.

"I was just like, 'why aren't I selling these?'.

Starting to sell them at the end of winter last year, Miss Dempsey said she had stitched about 80 outfits last year alone.

Skye Dempseys dog Rollee models dog pyjamas. Mike Knott BUN020117PYJAMAS5

"One lady bought eight - four summer pairs and four winter pairs,” she said.

"Her dog is allergic to grass so she bought a whole wardrobe.”

Miss Dempsey said with the garments being made to order, she could either take measurements or let owners do it if they lived in another location.

"I've sent some to Melbourne and Sydney and a few on the Gold Coast,” she said.

"They can measure their own dog and I'll send it to them.

"I'll send them photos of materials and they can select what they want.”

Miss Dempsey said there were different reasons for owners dressing their dogs, ranging from allergies to making sure their furbabies kept warm.

Pet owners can check out Miss Dempsey's Facebook group, "Hand Made Puppy PJ's” or call 0421 738 170.