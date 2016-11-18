Bert Hinkler's car will get its plates

FUNDING ANNOUNCEMENT: Members of the Bundaberg Vintage Vehicle Club work on Bert Hinkler's old car, ahead of Attorney General George Brandis announcing funding to restore Bert Hinkler's original car, an Armstrong Siddeley Tourer. Photo: Max Fleet / NewsMail

THE State Government has come on board and will donate replica number plates for Bert Hinkler's car being restored in Bundaberg.

Q1152 was the number plate on Hinkler's processional vehicle, a 1926 Armstrong Siddeley Tourer that carried the world conquering aviator during his welcome home parade on Brisbane's Queen St.

Personalised Plates Queensland wanted to charge the group of Bundaberg volunteers restoring the car $5000 for the plates.

But yesterday Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey approved the gifting of the requested number plate to the Hinkler House Memorial Museum and Research Association.

The Armstrong Siddeley 18HP car is being rebuilt in Bundaberg.

More than 3600 volunteer hours and close to $140,000 have gone into the project so far to protect a part of Australia's heritage and add to the Hinkler story.

Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson made representations and wrote a letter of support to Mr Bailey as soon as she was made aware of the plight of the members of the Hinkler House Memorial Museum and Research Association.

The Siddeley is only one of four left in the world and the only original part missing was the number plate.

Mr Bailey said the government, PPQ and the Department of Transport and Main Roads were delighted to support the restoration by donating the plates.

Ms Donaldson said the dedication of Hinkler House Memorial Museum and Research Association members and support from local Bundaberg companies and community members were commendable.

"Recently I gave my support to the association with its application for funding through the Gambling Community Benefit Fund to help restore the Armstrong Siddeley," she said.

"In September Attorney-General and Minister for Justice Yvette D'Ath announced that the Palaszczuk government approved $35,000 towards this project.

"I am very pleased that the Palaszczuk government has also topped this off with the gift of the replica number plate.

"The Bundaberg Vintage Vehicle Club members have also been working hard on this project to restore the vehicle to its original glory.

"The replica number plate will add to its authenticity and will be displayed in the Hinkler Hall of Aviation."