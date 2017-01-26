Beloved television icon Mary Tyler Moore dies

The Mary Tyler Moore Show was the first major sitcom to portray a single, independent working woman as a lead.

BELOVED television icon Mary Tyler Moore has died aged 80 after facing health battles in recent years.

The actress starred in two of the best-loved TV shows of all time, The Dick Van Dyke Show and The Mary Tyler Moore Show.

The six-time Emmy Award winner was earlier reported to be in grave condition at a Connecticut hospital Tuesday as loved ones have rushed to her side.

The actress has been battling diabetes for years and family members had feared she would not make it, TMZ reported overnight. Her representative Mara Buxbaum confirmed news of her death to The Hollywood Reporter, saying she died in the company of friends and her husband, Dr S Robert Levine.

Moore first shot to fame as perky suburban housewife Laura in The Dick Van Dyke Show, which ran for five seasons from 1961, but it was her role in her own eponymous sitcom during the 1970s for which she's best remembered.

Playing a single, female news producer in a TV newsroom, Tyler Moore became a feminist icon: The show was the first to feature a never-married, independent career woman as its central character.

She also successfully transitioned to film, receiving a Best Actress Oscar nomination for her work in the 1980 drama Other People, in which she played a grieving mother unable to cope with the death of her son.

Tyler Moore was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes early in the run of The Mary Tyler Moore Show. In 2011, she underwent elective brain surgery to remove a benign meningioma.