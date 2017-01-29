32°
Beloved teacher shares melanoma warning

Emma Reid
| 29th Jan 2017 9:13 AM
Shane Sullivan and Owen Hoopert at the East End Hotel.
Shane Sullivan and Owen Hoopert at the East End Hotel.

HE IS known around Bundaberg as legend, but he likes to go by the name Sully, and he wants to spread a message to save lives.

Shane Sullivan is a semi-retired Bundaberg school teacher who started teaching more than 40 years ago.

As well as being known around the school grounds Sully is also well known around the football fields of Bundy.

The 66-year-old has taught more than 5000 students and coached rugby league.

Shane Sullivan had a melanoma removed from his neck.
Sully was diagnosed with malignant metastatic melanoma in October last year and he now hopes he can spend his time warning others to cover up from the sun.

He had an adventurous life, been around the world three or four times but if he could do it again he would have slipped, slopped, slapped.

On Australia Day past students, friends and relatives gathered at the East End after hearing the news of Sully's cancer.

The larrikin who enjoys a laugh was there in his party hat ready to enjoy what may be his last Aussie Day celebration.

He understands the cancer is fast spreading and is sure it had already spread to other parts of his body.

Tom Stanborough, Fred Targato, Shane Sullivan, Graham Card, Owen Hoopert, Mitch Pukallus and Ian Loeskow at the East End Hotel.
As a legacy Sully hopes to make a video to show students and youngster what can happen if they don't use sun protection.

"It's a serious concern here in Queensland and I am all for no hat, no play,” he said.

"I'll put up a slide of the photos and a five minute clip about sun safety and hopefully it will mean a little more to people as one of their own has it and wants the message to stick.

"Melanoma is fast spreading and when it takes hold it's got you.”

Sully had skin graft from his leg and 36 staples after the surgery to remove the melanoma on the back on his neck.

The melanoma was the size of a pea but flat and as black as a charcoal.

"I was overseas when I felt something in my hairline,” he said.

"I waited until I got back to Australia but it was just so fast spreading.

"If you notice anything unusual just get it checked.”

Cancer is not new to Sully as his wife had ovarian cancer and stomach cancer, she lost her battle with it.

The next step is unknown for Sully as he waits to see if he can have radiation to reduce any cancerous tumours.

But the message he wants to get out is to be sun safe and prevent getting the call to say you have melanoma.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  bundaberg state high school melanoma shane sullivan slip slop slap sully

