29°
News

Bells herald return of our turtles

26th Oct 2016 7:53 AM

MAKING TRACKS: The first flatback turtle of the season left evidence of her arrival.
MAKING TRACKS: The first flatback turtle of the season left evidence of her arrival.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE bells will be ringing out today as Bundaberg prepares for the return of the nesting turtles to Mon Repos.

Environment Minister Steven Miles said he looked forward to the annual, ancient tradition of ringing the bells which heralds the return of the first turtles of the season.

"When the bells begin to ring across Bundaberg, we know to expect the arrival of the seafarers to Mon Repos beach from now until late March," Dr Miles said.

"Rangers have already noticed a flatback turtle track on the beach which is great news for the community and exciting for those who look forward to the turtles visit".

Bundaberg's Anglican Christ Church will ring its bells with assistance from Junior Turtle Ranger students from St Luke's Anglican School which will begin at 11am.

Bells are also scheduled to peel at St Peter's at Bargara, St John the Divine at Burnett Heads, and St Andrew's and St John's in Bundaberg. They will be joined by a number of school bells.

Dr Miles said the ringing of the church bells was a Scottish tradition which alerted communities to the return of the fishing fleet.

"For Bundaberg, the bell ringing reminds coastal communities to Cut the Glow to Help Turtles Go by turning off outside lighting to keep the night sky dark," Dr Miles said.

"The majority of nesting and hatching occurs at night which makes turtles vulnerable to disturbance and disorientation from artificial lights, negatively impacting on their population.

"Across Bundaberg local businesses are preparing to turn off their advertising lights at night in a show of community support to help turtles survive and thrive."

Dr Miles said 387 loggerheads, seven flatbacks and one green turtle migrated to nest on the Woongarra Coast last year, with the main concentration at Mon Repos beach.

Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson said visitors from all over Queensland, Australia and overseas came to Bundaberg because of the turtles.

"People in Bundaberg understand what the turtles bring to our community and how important they are," she said.

"Mon Repos is an iconic eco-tourism attraction and that is why the $10 million the Palaszczuk government has delivered to redevelop the Turtle Centre is so important."

Nightly turtle nesting and hatching tours are on November and March. Visit www.nprsr.qld.gov. au/parks/mon-repos/.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  mon repos turtles

No jail for Bundaberg man caught up in gun and drug bust

No jail for Bundaberg man caught up in gun and drug bust

A 25-YEAR-OLD man who was found in a car with a shortened .22 calibre rifle, 66 rounds of ammunition, ice and drug utensils has avoided spending time in jail.

Driver claims privilege during cyclist death inquest

Ian Jensen died when he was hit by a truck while riding his bike.

Cyclist death investigated by Coroner

Five things you need to know today

If you're bored, we have you covered

'Dreamworld may never open again'

'The equipment is said by many witnesses to be ageing'

Local Partners

Bundaberg local fights back against cancer with nail wraps

Bundaberg local Jessie Oszlovits is taking on cancer through her passion for the perfect manicure!

Runaway romance after WWII leads to 70-year marriage

PLATINUM ANNIVERSARY: Col and Mary Rice on their wedding day, November 21, 1946.

Eidsvold couple's postwar marriage stands test of time

Community garden set for Palmwoods

Kay Nixon at the Palmwoods Community Gardens will be hosting a launch day and inviting the ecommunity to come along and sign up.

Parcel of land to supply sustainable gardening for community

Former Split Enz front man Tim Finn finds new niche

Singer Tim Finn has written the music for theatre production Ladies in Black.

Musician finds his way to theatre

Workshops to show you how to bring puppets to life

STRING SECTION: Two puppet-making workshops will be held in the region.

Ever wanted to know how to make puppets?

Mark's live on-air proposal

Mark's live on-air proposal

MARK Urquhart doesn't do anything in halves, read how he went from depression to walking strong.

First look at Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life series

Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel in a scene from the TV series Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life.

NETFLIX drops first trailer for its revival of fan favourite.

How Kristie blind-sided everyone to win Australian Survivor

Kristie Bennett wins Australian Survivor.

FAN favourite says she was underestimated by her competitors.

Steve Irwin's final days through dad's eyes

Bob Irwin with his son Steve.

'You never expect that’s the last time you’re going to see your son'

Kristie doesn't mind being the third wheel in Survivor final

Kristie Bennett in a scene from Australian Survivor.

SOLO player will take on Survivor's power couple Lee and El tonight.

Scary hoping Posh and Sporty will re-join The Spice Girls

Mel B

Mel B hoping Victoria Beckham, Mel C will re-join The Spice Girls

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky crush divorce speculation

Chris Hemsworth, right, and Elsa Pataky attend the premiere of "In the Heart of the Sea" at Jazz at Lincoln Center's Frederick P. Rose Hall on Monday, Dec. 7, 2015, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

"Honey you still love me right?!"

SUPER SPACIOUS FAMILY HOME

5 Que Hee Street, Kepnock 4670

House 5 2 2 $299,900

Situated directly across from a lovely park offering splendid views in popular Kepnock sits this super spacious family brick and tile home. The location provides...

CHEAP RURAL LIVING WITHIN 10MINS TO TOWN!

85 OLD GIN GIN ROAD, Oakwood 4670

House 3 1 5 $215,000

Didn't think you could afford your own acre of land with a brick home? Think again! This is a unique opportunity to secure a solid three bedroom brick home on...

GORGEOUS QUEENSLANDER IN AN EVER POPULAR CENTRAL LOCATION!

190a GEORGE ST, Bundaberg West 4670

House 3 1 2 $285,000

Oozing character inside and out, from the picket fence to the ornate plastered ceilings, any Queenslander lover must inspect this home! Freshly polished floors and...

ABSOLUTELY STUNNING! YOU WON&#39;T BE DISAPPOINTED!

97 Dittmann Road, Avoca 4670

House 4 2 2 $439,000

Impeccably presented, this property is the pinnacle of class and quality in a home. No expense has been spared in creating a modern, comfortable family home in the...

SPACIOUS, BEAUTIFULLY MAINTAINED HOME IN A SUPERB LOCATION

31 MONTGOMERY STREET, Svensson Heights 4670

House 4 2 2 $335,000

REDUCED FOR QUICK SALE! OWNERS ARE READY TO MOVE ON AND HAVE HEAVILY REDUCED THE PRICE! The care and attention to detail is evident immediately as you arrive at...

QUALITY, BEAUTIFULLY MAINTAINED HOME IN A SOUGHT AFTER LOCATION

23 SHAW STREET, Norville 4670

House 4 2 3 $379,000

Located in the ever popular suburb of Norville, be sure to inspect this well presented, quality built home which ticks all the boxes.4 Bedrooms, 2 Living Areas...

BRAND NEW PRICE - RARE OPPORTUNITY FOR THIS PRIME INVESTMENT-OFFERING HIGH RETURN + CAPITAL GROWTH POTENTIAL

69 Bourbong Street, Bundaberg Central 4670

Commercial A RARE opportunity now presents itself here in the heart of the ... Mid to Low...

A RARE opportunity now presents itself here in the heart of the C.B.D of Bundaberg. First time offered for sale in 40 years is this prime commercial property.

BIGGER THAN IT LOOKS!

79 FE WALKER ST, Kepnock 4670

House 4 1 1 $235,000

A spacious 4 bedroom brick home with large separate lounge and dining spaces. Very motivated owner, must be sold! * Hardwood timber floors throughout bedrooms and...

BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED BRICK HOME, TOP LOCATION

11 Black Street, Norville 4670

House 4 1 3 $285,000

Looking for a home where all the hard work has been done? Look no further, this lovely home in the popular Norville has been completely refreshed top to bottom...

ONLY 2 LEFT! GET IN QUICK FOR THIS TIGHTLY HELD LOCATION!

43 See Street, Bargara 4670

Unit 2 2 1 FROM AS LOW AS...

Just completed in central Bargara! Hot property, walking distance to everything Bargara offers! Only two remain, get in quick! * The latest Errol Bauer project in...

Tough times in CBD: Woolies says goodbye Ipswich

Woolworths in the Ipswich Mall.Photo: Rob Williams / The Queensland Times

The last day of trading will be January 1

Look at me! Kath and Kim home up for sale

Kath and Kim from the iconic Aussie TV series.

'Crack open the Baileys and grab a box of BBQ Shapes'

How to fit 100,000 new homes on the Coast

Property, real estate, housing, suburb, August 2016

Fitting 2m extra people in south-east Qld in 25 years a balance

Hinterland horse stud passed in for $8.25 million

UNREAL: This Maleny estate is incredible.

12-bedroom hinterland horse stud still available

Hit songwriter's Noosa mansion on market

SPECIAL PLACE: The Cintamani estate is going to tender, marketed by Tom Offermann Real Estate.

Is this Queensland's best property?

Kiwi siblings snap up Dotcom mansion for $32.5m

The new toy company owners of the Coatesville mansion want replace any controversy with positivity and fun. Photo / Barfoot and Thompson

The trio paid $32.5 million for the property in June