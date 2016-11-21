Bees are causing a bit of a buzz around Bundy

NEW HOME: Stephen Johnston removes the bees that took up residence in the hull of a boat at Innes Park.

BEES are on the move and bee keeping hobbyist Stephen Johnston has been kept busy in recent weeks relocating swarms that have taken up residence in inappropriate locations.

On Sunday, Mr Johnston went to the aid of an Innes Park family after a swarm of European bees decided the hull of a boat in their back yard was a good place to build their hive.

Yesterday he returned to try and smoke them out and said this time of the year was when swarms were likely to be on the move looking for new locations.

"While they're swarming they won't sting anyone,” he said.

"What they've done is leave their main hive with their queen, the old queen usually, and they're full of honey so they won't sting because they're too busy looking for somewhere to live.

"Normally they pull up on a fence or a tree overnight and then the next morning they send out bees to go look for them.”

Mr Johnston said a large number of commercial bee keepers put out hives to help farmers pollinate their crops, but when the hives became too full, some of the bees would seek a new home.

"The biggest thing is our small crops - rockmelons, watermelons, macadamias - they put up to 100 hives out and those hives are really strong,” he said.

"They'll split and swarm when they get too big.”

Mr Johnston said a few weeks ago he was called to remove a swarm from a house at the Hummock after the bees entered through a weep hole in the side of the brick work.

"They'd been there about three weeks and in that time they can build a fair-sized honeycomb,” he said

"Once they're in they are hard to get rid of.”

Mr Johnstone advised anyone who noticed a swarm of bees that needed removing to contact a bee keeper as soon as possible.

He said he was also regularly called out to remove stingless native Australian bees, particularity from water meter boxes.

"The native bees are a bit of a craze at the moment. You can buy a log with or a box of native bees for your backyard and have them as a living feature - plus they pollinate your flowers,” he said.

"And they're better for avocado trees because they're smaller and can get into the little flowers.”