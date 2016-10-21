Beer and BBQ: the new degustation with a difference

THREE AMIGOS: Tom Espinoza, Jack Milbank and Rhys Kummerow are starting up Beer and Barbece events in the Bundaberg region.

WHEN you hear the word "degustation” plenty of folk might be scared off.

Sounds fancy; sounds like it wouldn't fill you up.

A group of Bundaberg businessmen are out to change that idea with Beer and Barbecue, a degustation launching on Melbourne Cup day.

It is the brainchild of Artisan Barbecue's Tom Espinoza, Off The Wagon Tours' Rhys Kummerow and Bargara Brewing Co's Jack Milbank.

"You've always had your wine and food pairings - but you get a shiraz and a cab sav; they taste pretty similar,” Tom said.

"You take a beer and a cider, and there's a huge difference in flavour.”

"Beer and meat is a difficult marriage to ignore,” Jack said.

THREE AMIGOS: Tom Espinoza, Jack Milbank and Rhys Kummerow are starting up Beer and BBQ events in the Bundaberg region. Photo: Eliza Goetze / NewsMail Eliza Goetze

The five dishes on offer for Beer and Barbecue will pair local meat and fish from Tender Sprouted Meats, Zac's Meats, Red Shed and Grunske's, cooked South American style by Tom, with Bargara beers.

It will become a stop on Off The Wagon Tours.

"Jack, Tom and I sat down and trialled drinks with different cuts of meat to figure out what meats and beers contrast and complement each other,” Rhys said.

"It's a chance for the three of us to appreciate what we have in our back yard. There's not much you can't get in the Bundaberg region.

"And for a region to be successful you have to combine forces.”

Tickets for the Melbourne Cup event are available at the Brewhouse or at bundabergtickets.com.au.