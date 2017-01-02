Beating the holiday boredom in Bundy

HOLIDAY FUN: Jorja Ohlbrecht at Bundy Bowl and Leisure on Friday, 3 April 2015. Photo: Max Fleet / NewsMail

IF YOU are looking for ways to keep the kids entertained for the rest of the holidays, here's seven things to keep them preoccupied before the school year begins.

1. Get active

Flip Out is open from 9am to 9pm every day, the indoor trampoline arena will keep the kids jumping despite rain or shine.

They are currently sweetening the deal with a special $15 mums and bubs deal for one hour of jumping and a free coffee.

Flip Out is on 10/96 Mount Perry Rd, for more details call 4152 0888.

2. Bundy Bowl and Leisure Complex

From 10am to 9pm, strike a win with a game of ten-pin bowling, or just beat the heat with the crazy dodgems, wild west shootout, jurassic putt, Zoo Cafe, arcade games, zone 3 Lazer Tag and the slide and playground.

Go to 17 Lester St or call 4152 4334 to book.

3. Library fun

The town library is hosting activities from January 5-20 for some summer fun. Activities vary from paddle pop stick craft, totem pole decorating and story session with local author Kris Sheather to family board game nights.

For more details go to http://library.bundaberg.qld.gov.au/youngpeople/activities or call 41304650.

4. Free fun at BRAG

The Bundaberg Regional Art Gallery is holding a Summer Series from January 4-22 with activities to create artworks Gathering by the Sea On Tour - all sessions are free.

On January 11 and 12, BRAG is hosting artist Kay S Lawrence fro Yarn Bombing workshop for kids aged 7-16 for $5.

5. Lots to do at Moncrieff

The Moncrieff self-guided activities are running from January 3-20 with everything from creating a Trolls action dice, face painting, colouring in, a visit from the Alexandra Park Zoo Major Mitchell Cockatoo, themed puzzles and koala origami.

Visit www.moncrieff-bundaberg.com.au/holiday-program-december-2016 for dates and times.

6. Challenge the kids

To give the kids a surreal sense of adventure and puzzle solving, Entrapment Games Escape Rooms on 21 Targo St is the perfect place to get the kids thinking outside the square.

Challengers have one hour to find the clues, solve the puzzles and escape the room.

Open only by appointment to ensure you have a personal and private experience, call 0422 864 438 to book.

7. Check out tunnel

Pack a picnic and check out the scenic drive to and through Boolboonda Tunnel in Mount Perry.

The tunnel stretches 192m into rock, unlined and unsupported and is renowned as the longest unsupported tunnel in the Southern Hemisphere.