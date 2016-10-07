29°
BEACH REPORT: Top weather on the way

Craig Holden, Surf Life Saving Queensland | 7th Oct 2016 5:00 AM
NEW SEASON: Lifeguard Ben Davis at Nielson Park Beach on the first day of the 2016-17 volunteer patrol season.
NEW SEASON: Lifeguard Ben Davis at Nielson Park Beach on the first day of the 2016-17 volunteer patrol season. Mike Knott BUN160916LIFESAVING5

THE beach conditions are looking absolutely perfect for a trip to the beach today and tomorrow, with plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures together with light and variable winds.

But be warned - there will be a strong wind change move into the region during the latter part of Sunday morning at this stage.

This morning will produce light S/SE winds that will swing more from the E/NE during the afternoon at around 10 to 15 knots, with N/NW winds forecast for tomorrow at around 10 knots early and then increasing slightly though the afternoon up to 10 to 15 knots.

Sunday will be the interesting day however, with light NW to W winds through the morning but these will be replaced by a strong wind change from the E/SE that will push through at around 15 to 20 knots and strengthen further through the afternoon.

Swimming

Swimming conditions are going to be excellent through today and tomorrow, and even early on Sunday morning, before we start to see choppy seas develop through Sunday as the winds increase from the E/SE.

With northerly winds forecast for the majority of today and tomorrow, the best beaches for swimmers will certainly be Elliott Heads and Kellys Beach as they offer some protection from these prevailing winds, however most beaches should be quite OK for swimmers anyway with slightly choppy seas only expected through the afternoons.

By Sunday, we can expect beaches that offer protection from the SE winds to be the better locations, so perhaps Agnes Water, Mon Repos, Moore Park and Nielson Park could be the picks, or maybe a drive to Hervey Bay to experience their protected waters.

As the winds increase through Sunday we will also see a strong side current start to build and push along most beaches from right to left, so please be careful.

Please swim only at patrolled beaches, during patrol times and always between the red and yellow flags - remember, if we can't see you, we can't save you.

Beach patrols

  • Weekdays: 9am-5pm at Kellys Beach and Agnes Water only.
  • Saturday: 9am-5pm at Kellys Beach, Nielson Park, Oaks Beach and Agnes Water; 1pm to 5pm at Elliott Heads and Moore Park
  • Sunday: 9am-5pm at Elliott Heads, Kellys Beach, Nielson Park, Oaks Beach, Moore Park and Agnes Water

Surfing

Waves have been pretty much non-existent across all local beaches for the past few days and this trend looks likely to continue through today and tomorrow - especially with the light northerly winds expected.

However, as the SE wind change moves through the region on Sunday, we may be lucky enough to see a slight increase in wave heights through Sunday afternoon, which may just whip up enough of a wave to entice the surfers out for some fun - maybe.

Maybe have a sneaky look around mid to late morning today and tomorrow, or else wait for Sunday afternoon.

Good luck.

