BEACH REPORT: Mixed weekend on local beaches

Craig Holden, Surf Life Saving Queensland | 20th Jan 2017 5:00 AM
COOLING DOWN: Brianna Terepo, Maddie Streeter, Amber and Jan Terepo enjoy a day at Elliott Heads.
COOLING DOWN: Brianna Terepo, Maddie Streeter, Amber and Jan Terepo enjoy a day at Elliott Heads. Paul Donaldson BUN010117BEACH6

IT IS shaping up to be a mixed weekend of weather for the local area, with extremely hot and humid days continuing through today and tomorrow before a cool change Sunday.

Winds today will be from the N/NW at 10-15 knots before increasing this afternoon up to 20 knots and then continuing from the N/NW through tomorrow morning (15-20 knots) and then easing back to only 10 knots by late tomorrow afternoon.

The SE wind change will arrive overnight tomorrow bringing 15-20 knots of S/SE to E/SE winds for Sunday that will likely increase to 25 knots during the day.

Temperatures today and tomorrow could reach as high as 36 degrees with high humidity.

Please ensure you are seeking shade, protecting yourself from the sun and keeping yourself hydrated.

Once the cool change arrives for Sunday we will see the maximum temperatures drop back to the around 28-29 degrees.

Thunderstorms are expected this afternoon and again tomorrow afternoon, with a higher likelihood for tomorrow afternoon/evening, while showers could be scattered through Sunday with the SE wind change.

SWIMMING

Swimming conditions are okay at present with only slightly choppy conditions being experienced across most beaches with a slight sweep pushing from left to right along the open beaches.

Conditions will remain like this through today and tomorrow as the northerly winds persist and as such, the best beaches for swimming will be Kellys Beach and Elliott Heads due to their protection from the prevailing winds.

Conditions will change on Sunday as the strong SE wind change arrives whips up choppy and messy conditions with a side current that will then start to push from right to left along most beaches.

By Sunday, beaches such as Nielson Park, Moore Park and Agnes Water will offer the most favourable swimming conditions.

The best time for a swim will be in the early mornings or again from mid to late afternoon.

A word of warning though for swimmers with blue bottles found across all local beaches, although not in large numbers

Hopefully the SE wind change arriving on Sunday will assist to blow them away.

Please remember to swim only at patrolled beaches, during patrol times and always between the red and yellow flags - remember, if we can't see you, we can't save you.

BEACH PATROLS

Today - 8am-6pm at Kellys Beach and Agnes Water only; 9am-5pm at Elliott Heads, Nielson Park, Oaks Beach and Moore Park with a rove lifeguard operating around the other Bundaberg regional beaches plus early morning RWC (jet ski) surveillance patrols from 6-9am operating between Kellys Beach and Mon Repos.

Tomorrow and Sunday - 8am-6pm at Elliott Heads, Kellys Beach, Nielson Park, Oaks Beach, Moore Park and Agnes Water plus a rove lifeguard operating around the other Bundaberg Regional beaches plus early morning RWC (jet ski) surveillance patrols from 6-8am operating between Kellys Beach and Mon Repos (a RWC surveillance patrol will also operate around the Elliott River mouth and to Coonar and Innes Park).

Weekdays (next week) - 8am-6pm at Kellys Beach and Agnes Water; 9am-5pm at Elliott Heads, Nielson Park, Oaks Beach and Moore Park plus a rove lifeguard operating around the other Bundaberg regional beaches.

SURFING

Local surfers have again been starved of anything significant in terms of ridable waves throughout the past week and this will continue at least into today and tomorrow.

There may be slight increase in northerly swell through tomorrow.

If so, it may well be worth having a look at Kellys Beach, Elliott River or Nielson Park through tomorrow afternoon.

However, you may need to wait for the SE wind change to arrive on Sunday before we start to see any significant increase in wave heights on local beaches.

The swell may take some time to increase, so Sunday afternoon may be the best chance or else wait for early Monday morning, with beaches such as Agnes Water, Mon Repos and Nielson Park looking like being the better options.

EVENTS

Good luck to local surf lifesavers competing tomorrow at the WBC Branch Premiership Series (Round 2) at Agnes Water and the Murphy Builders Carnival at Maroochydore.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  beach report bundaberg slsc surf report

