BEACH REPORT: Great weekend coming our way

IT IS shaping up to be another pretty good weekend of beach weather headed our way, continuing the trend from the past few days.

Temperatures will continue to be warm without being scorching hot, whilst winds will be light to moderate.

Winds today will be light and from E/SE to E at only 10 to 15 knots, before we see a slight increase in wind strength across the weekend.

Both Saturday and Sunday will bring us 10 to 15 knots of E/SE through the mornings that will increase to 15 to 20 knots through the afternoon.

Showers are a possibility across the next two days, so just keep an eye on the sky as well.

Swimming

Swimming conditions will remain quite good across the weekend, particularly through the mornings while the tide is high and the winds lighter.

The afternoons will bring us choppy conditions together with a slight side current running along most beaches from right to left.

The blue bottles have decreased in numbers, which is great, but there have been the odd few turning up on some beaches, so just check with the lifesavers and read the warning signs.

The best time for a swim will certainly be around mid-morning with beaches such as Agnes Water, Nielson Park and Moore park possibly the better picks, although all beaches should be good for swimming through the mornings.

Please remember to swim only at patrolled beaches, during patrol times and always between the red and yellow flags - remember, if we can't see you, we can't save you!

Beach patrols

Today - 9am-5pm at Elliott Heads, Kellys Beach, Nielson Park, Oaks Beach, Moore Park and Agnes Water plus a roving lifeguard operating around the other Bundaberg regional beaches.

Tomorrow and Sunday - 8am-6pm at Elliott Heads, Kellys Beach, Nielson Park, Oaks Beach, Moore Park and Agnes Water plus a roving lifeguard operating around the other Bundaberg regional beaches. A RWC surveillance patrol will also operate around the Elliott River mouth and to Coonar and Innes Park.

Weekdays - 9am-5pm at Kellys Beach and Agnes Water only.

Surfing

Only small waves have been present on local beaches for the past few days but local surfers have still been out trying to enjoy what conditions have been offer.

The wave heights across the weekend should remain small but hopefully fun-sized, with beaches such as Agnes Water and Nielson Park being the better options and probably best through the early mornings as well.

Events

Good luck to local surf lifesavers competing tonight at the Wide Bay Capricorn Branch Senior Pool Rescue Championships in Hervey Bay and then across the weekend at the WBC Branch Senior Surf Lifesaving Championships also at Hervey Bay.