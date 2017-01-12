BEACH REPORT: Cracker weekend on the way

CHILL OUT: Maya, James, Laura-Li and Charlotte Gough cooling down in the surf at the Elliott River mouth.

IT IS shaping up to be an absolute cracker of a weekend to hit the beach, with very warm and humid temperatures along with plenty of sunshine but only light winds - just perfect.

Temperatures are expected to reach around 34 degrees over the next three days, so please ensure you stay hydrated, seek shade or shelter and wear protective clothing and lots of sunscreen.

Winds today will be very light early (less than 5 knots) from the N/NW before increasing up to about 10 knots from the N/NE later in the day.

Tomorrow will be very similar as well with N/NW winds at around 10 knots through the morning that will increase to 10-15 knots through the afternoon, whilst Sunday will see N/NE winds at 10-15 knots.

There is the possibility of the odd thunderstorm building through the afternoons or evenings, so keep an eye on the sky as well.

SWIMMING

Swimming conditions are going to be very good for swimmers this weekend with mostly calm and gentle conditions expected at all beaches and particularly through the mornings.

The best time to swim will be from early to late morning while the winds are light and the tide high.

Even though all beaches will provide good swimming conditions this weekend, the pick of the beaches will certainly be Kellys Beach and Elliott Heads.

The afternoons will bring slightly choppy conditions, but this should not be enough to deter swimmers.

A word of warning though over the coming days with blue bottles expected across local beaches due to the favourable wind conditions so please check with the lifesavers and read any warning signs.

Also, due to the large high tide heights at present, there will be lots of water movement during the outgoing stage of the tide - swimmers are advised to avoid swimming in and around creek and river mouths during this stage of the tide.

Please remember to swim only at patrolled beaches, during patrol times and always between the red and yellow flags - if we can't see you, we can't save you!

BEACH PATROLS

Today - 8am-6pm at Kellys Beach, Nielson Park and Agnes Water; 9am-5pm at Elliott Heads, Oaks Beach and Moore Park plus a roving lifeguard operating around the other Bundaberg Regional beaches. Plus early morning RWC surveillance patrols from 6-9am operating between Kellys Beach and Mon Repos

Tomorrow and Sunday - 8am-6pm at Elliott Heads, Kellys Beach, Nielson Park, Oaks Beach, Moore Park and Agnes Water plus a roving lifeguard operating around the other Bundaberg regional beaches plus early morning RWC (jet ski) surveillance patrols from 6-8am operating between Kellys Beach and Mon Repos (a RWC surveillance patrol will also operate around the Elliott River mouth and to Coonarr and Innes Park)

Next week - 8am-6pm at Kellys Beach and Agnes Water; 9am-5pm at Elliott Heads, Nielson Park, Oaks Beach and Moore Park plus a roving lifeguard operating around the other Bundaberg Regional beaches plus early morning RWC (jet ski) surveillance patrols from 6-9am operating between Kellys Beach and Mon Repos

SURFING

Local surfers once again enjoyed plenty of fun conditions and fun waves across our local beaches earlier this week, but the last day or two had certainly seen the wave heights start to decrease quite significantly, especially now that the northerly winds have set-in. `

This weekend will not produce any waves of significance, although there is likely to still be plenty of very small but clean waves on offer through the early mornings that may entice the mal-riders and SUP paddlers to get out.

Kellys Beach may be the better option for a surf, although the Elliott River mouth will also be worth a look along with Nielson Park. Good luck!

EVENTS

The 2017 WBC Branch Surf Rescue Championships is on tomorrow morning at the Bundaberg Surf Life Saving Club (Nielson Park Beach) with competition to start at 9am.