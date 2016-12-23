BEACH REPORT: Cool change coming for Christmas

SURF'S UP: Hayden Hunt catches a wave at at Nielson Park, one of the spots that should be good for surfing this weekend.

IT IS shaping up to be a slightly cooler few days headed our way for the Christmas long weekend thanks to a SE wind change they has moved into the region overnight, however, this will also bring with it the chance of showers right across the next five days, as well as the possibility of ma thunderstorm this afternoon or this evening.

Today's winds will be from the S/SE at 10-15 knots this morning before increasing this afternoon to 15-20 knots from the E/SE, before continuing tomorrow at 15-20 knots from the S/SE to E/SE.

Christmas Day should bring slightly lighter winds through the morning with 10-15 knots of S/SE winds forecast but they will increase to 15-20 knots through the afternoon from the E/SE and continue through both Monday and Tuesday's public holidays.

Swimming

Swimming conditions will be okay without being great across this Christmas long weekend.

The early mornings are certainly shaping up to be the best time to have a swim as this is when the winds will lightest and the tide reasonably high - between 6am and mid-morning should be the best period.

As the winds increase through the afternoons we can expect the ocean to become a little choppy with a side sweep also running along most beaches from right to left as well.

Having said that, with early evening high tide times as well, the period from mid to late afternoon will also be another option for swimmers that don't mind the choppy conditions.

With the SE winds, the best beaches for swimmers will be those that offer some protection, so the picks will likely be Agnes Water Main Beach (southern pocket), Moore Park, Nielson Park and also Mon Repos.

Please swim only at patrolled beaches, during patrol times and always between the red and yellow flags - remember, if we can't see you, we can't save you.

Beach patrols

Today - 8am-6pm and Kellys Beach, Nielson Park and Agnes Water; 9am-5pm at Elliott Heads, Oaks Beach and Moore Park plus a rove lifeguard operating around the other Bundaberg regional beaches plus early morning RWC (jet ski) surveillance patrols from 6-9am operating between Kellys Beach and Mon Repos.

Saturday, Christmas Day, Monday and Tuesday - 8am-6pm and Elliott Heads, Kellys Beach, Nielson Park, Oaks Beach, Moore Park and Agnes Water plus a rove lifeguard operating around the other Bundaberg regional beaches plus early morning RWC (jet ski) surveillance patrols from 6am-8am operating between Kellys Beach and Mon Repos (a RWC surveillance patrol will also operate around the Elliott River mouth and to Coonarr and Innes Park).

Weekdays (from Wednesday) - 8am-6pm and Kellys Beach, Nielson Park and Agnes Water; 9am-5pm and Elliott Heads, Oaks Beach and Moore Park plus a rove lifeguard operating around the other Bundaberg regional beaches plus early morning RWC (jet ski) surveillance patrols from 6am-9am operating between Kellys Beach and Mon Repos.

Surfing

Surf conditions have been pretty small on our local beaches for the past day or two, but some of then diehards have still been able to find a few small, but fun waves on the right stage of the tide.

With the SE change coming through, we should start to see the wave heights gradually increase over the coming days with a big watch also to see if any swell arrives from the low pressure system situated out in the Coral Sea as well.

Therefore wave heights should be fun-sized without throwing up anything special, but certainly enough to entice out for some fun across the next few days.

For best results head to spots such as Agnes Water, Nielson Park, Mon Repos and even Moore Park through the early mornings or again from mid to late afternoon. Good luck.

Events

On behalf of all surf lifesavers and lifeguards in the Bundaberg region, I would like to wish you all a very merry and safe Christmas and remind you all to swim only between the flags this Christmas.