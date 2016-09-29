Beach goers get real-time view from webcams

CHECK CONDITIONS: A new app lets you watch webcams at coastal spots like Kellys Beach.

WANT to head to the beach but don't know what the conditions are like?

Planning your day out has become a lot easier with webcam phone apps now available to view our region's coastal locations.

The apps were introduced as part of a community investment program by the Gladstone Ports Corporation.

The group is at the forefront of the initiative with the aim to give beach goers an opportunity to check if the surf is up and the sun is shining before getting into the car, all from your mobile phone.

GPC people and community general manager Rowen Winsor said there were three webcams placed at beaches as part of the program.

"The beach webcams page on GPC's corporate website consistently ranks within the top 10 page views every month, so we developed this new app to better meet the needs of our website users,” she said.

"You can connect to our webcams any time to keep an eye on the surfing, fishing and safety conditions at these beaches.”

You can now check out the beach conditions at Tannum Sands, Agnes Water and Kellys Beach at any time from anywhere with the app.

The webcam app live streams each of the three locations, providing the latest in beach activity and weather conditions at your fingertips.

The GPC Beach Webcam App is supported by Android and iOS and is be available for free in app stores.