Beach goers asked to take care of valuables over the summer

SUMMER means beach time for many Queenslanders, but RACQ has reminded people to take proper safety precautions with belongings or risk ruining their day of fun in the sun.

RACQ's Lauren Ritchie said new RACQ insurance research has found one quarter of Queenslanders don't always secure their keys when at the beach, which can be a target rich environment for car thieves.

"Opportunistic thieves have been known to take keys from beach belongings, and simply walk through the car park pressing the unlock button until they find the right car to steal," Ms Ritchie said.

"We're warning people to be extra careful when at the beach, either keeping their keys on them, or well-hidden in belongings they keep a sharp eye on at all times.

"Some of the silly habits people have confessed to include burying their keys in the sand or attempting to hide them on the tyres of cars."

Ms Ritchie said when it came to lost or stolen personal items, rings were the most commonly claimed loss at the beach, followed by hearing aids, laptops, prescription glasses and bracelets.

Bundaberg's family beaches have also been targeted by thieves.