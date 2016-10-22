Be smart when it comes to fluoride decision

Fluoridation should not be a council decision.

QUEENSLAND is supposed to be the smart state but it's not being smart when it comes to our dental health.

The scientific evidence supporting the health benefits of water fluoridation is overwhelming.

But don't take my word for it. Do the research yourself.

Reader poll Should Bundaberg's water supply be fluoridated? Yes

No

Undecided

View Results Vote

There is no credible scientific or health body which supports the conspiracy theories perpetuated by anti-fluoride campaigners.

Much like anti-vaxxers, their campaign is based on peddling out a flurry of superficial information so the average person, or councillor, begins to doubt the veracity of the actual science.

If you sling enough mud, some of it will stick so it's no wonder councils across Queensland are voting to either remove fluoride or not go ahead with it.

I agree with Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey and dental expert Michael Foley - oral health is not the prerogative of local governments.

Reader poll Should the decision to fluoridate water supplies be made by Qld councils? Yes, councils should make the decision

No, State Government should make the decision

View Results Vote

State and federal ministers have access to high-level health advisors who can sift through the evidence and make an informed decision.

Former Queensland premier Campbell Newman placed the decision to fluoridate water in the hands of councils in 2012.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk supports fluoridation and it's time for her to reverse that decision.