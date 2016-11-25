Be aware of dangers of asbestos

DON'T play renovation roulette.

November is National Asbestos Awareness Month and through this campaign and at www.asbestos awareness.com.au people are being encouraged to know all the facts.

Whether they are built of weatherboard, brick, fibro or has exterior cladding, asbestos can be found in and around most homes built or renovated before 1987.

Asbestos can be found in kitchens, bathrooms, laundries and under floor coverings, behind wall and floor tiles, in cement floors and backyard sheds.

During Asbestos Awareness Day today all home owners, renovators, tradies and handymen are encouraged to learn to protect themselves and their families from exposure to dangerous asbestos fires.

Asbestos Awareness Month aims to educate as many Australians as possible about the dangers of asbestos and how best to manage it because Australia has one of the highest rates of asbestos-related diseases in the world.

With asbestos-related diseases continuing to increase among Australians as a direct result of exposure to asbestos fibres during home renovations and maintenance, the importance of raising awareness about the dangers of asbestos and how best to manage it in and around homes and on properties cannot be overstated.

One local business is proving to be Bundaberg's experts in construction and demolition services and providing a professional service when it comes to asbestos removal.

Kwik Lift Pty Ltd provides professional asbestos A removal, construction and DM1 demolition services, as well as direct access to an asbestos assessor, Peter Dickinson from Dickinson Enterprises Pty Ltd, based in Bundaberg, said.

Peter said, as it was highly dangerous and can cause a multitude of serious health problems, if a home owner knows or suspects that they have asbestos on their property it was important to talk to a certified, asbestos removal expert.

"As a certified asbestos removal specialist I come out to your property to conduct a professional inspection and our thorough inspections include checking surrounding fences, under buildings and any other material found on your property,” he said.

"We can carry out all your air-monitoring needs, supplying clearance certificates upon completion.”

Peter can give you advice on the risks associated with any level of asbestos found on your premises and make sure you have a clear understanding of the removal options available.

"Never attempt to remove asbestos yourself, instead let our experienced team safely and effectively remove all asbestos and trust us to take the greatest care with your property.”