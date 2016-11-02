30°
Battle of the ginger drinks

Ashley Clark
| 2nd Nov 2016 3:29 PM
GINGER FLAVOUR: An old favourite, Bundaberg Ginger Beer, is up against new competition.
GINGER FLAVOUR: An old favourite, Bundaberg Ginger Beer, is up against new competition.

COMPETITION for the region's beloved Bundaberg Ginger Beer could be on the horizon after the announcement of a new ginger soft drink on the block.

In an effort to target "lapsed Coca-Cola drinkers”, the iconic red-labelled soda is picking a fight with the likes of famous brands Bundaberg Ginger Beer and Buderim Ginger, waging a ginger war. The limited edition Coca-Cola Ginger is targeted at young adults, and will launch exclusively in Australia first.

Coca-Cola South Pacific's Marina Rocha told media site Mumbrella the drink was about "helping Aussies make those special moments even more enjoyable and the launch of Coca-Cola Ginger is the first step towards this goal”.

Bundaberg Ginger Beer general manager marketing Joycelyn Davies said it was no surprise that more and more companies were turning to the tantalising taste of ginger.

"While Bundaberg Ginger Beer has been a favourite in Australia and New Zealand for many many years, adding ginger to food and beverages has recently become quite trendy globally - so it is not surprising to see other beverage products attempt to ride on this trend,” she said.

"Buderim Ginger and Bundaberg brands will no doubt be bracing themselves in the face of this new foe.”

Ms Davies said unlike other products on the market, Bundaberg Ginger Beer was brewed to a traditional family recipe using real ingredients, with ginger sourced locally in Queensland.

"It therefore provides our consumers with a high quality ginger beverage experience - second to none,” she said. "Bundaberg Ginger Beer is also the number one selling ginger beer in both New Zealand and California and as distribution increases, it is gaining a loyal following across the USA, as American consumers discover its unique qualities.”

Bundaberg Ginger Beer is available in 47 countries globally and the family owned business brew 15 drink varieties locally.

For real ginger lovers, keep an eye out as the festive season approaches for the limited release Spiced Ginger Beer.

Topics:  buderim ginger bundaberg ginger beer coca-cola ginger

