Bargara playground brawl: Dad intervened in kids' dispute

POLICE have issued an appeal to the community for witnesses to a fight in a playground at Bargara in Bundaberg yesterday evening.

Police say a 47-year-old man from Aspley in Brisbane intervened in a children's dispute before he was confronted by two other men about 6pm.

A fight then started and the alleged victim was assaulted in front of the kids who were playing at the park.

"He received non-life threatening injuries," a police statement read.

"Police have spoken with those involved and are appealing for any tourists or locals who may have witnessed the incident or have taken footage on their mobile phones to please contact Bargara Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000."