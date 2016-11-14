Bargara Bakery back in business with new cafe-feel

OPEN FOR BUSINESS: Tina Walsh and Yvonne Kuhn at the new Bargara Bakery Cafe, sandwiched between Woolworths and the soon-to-open Aldi.

IT'S been a long 17 weeks for Yvonne Kuhn and her team but time has made customers' hearts grow fonder as they welcomed the reopening of Bargara Bakery Cafe.

The bakery at Bargara Central had a soft opening yesterday in its new position next to the soon-to-open Aldi supermarket.

Styled industrial chic, with inside dining and expansive display cabinets, the bakery has been transformed into having a more cafe-style feel where customers can sit in air-conditioned comfort with friends and have a drink and a bite to eat.

While tradies were making a beeline for the pies and sausage rolls yesterday, Yvonne and manager Tina Walsh have also introduced a new hotbox and dine-in menu, including favourites like lasagne.

TASTY TREATS: Tradies made a beeline for the pies and sausage rolls yesterday. Mike Knott BUN141116BAKERY6

The shift from bakery to cafe has been made possible after a decision to move some of the baking off-premises. Where bread baking equipment took up two-thirds of the space inside the bakery previously, that space has now been dedicated to dining.

Yvonne wanted to assure customers that some baking was still being done on-site, however, and all the old favourites were still available.

Despite delays in opening, which Yvonne said were "beyond our control”, she was buoyed by the response yesterday.

"The response has been fantastic,” she said.

"It's been a roller coaster of highs and lows but it's something we've thought long and hard about and I hope everyone likes what we've done.”