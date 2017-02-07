Bargara author brings bedtime to life with bilbies

SLEEP PEACEFULLY: Bargara author Kris Sheather with her new book, Bedtime Bilby, which she'll be reading at Bundaberg Library tomorrow.

WHEN Bargara author Krish Sheather isn't busy penning her next best-seller, she's working to save our wildlife.

In the three months since she released her first picture book, The Green Goggles, Kris has been working on her next read, Bedtime Bilby.

She has designed a plush toy bilby in conjunction with the book and 10% of the sales from both will go towards the Save the Bilby Fund.

"I knew I wanted to write a bedtime story but finding a special meaning for it was important,” she said.

"It's impossible for me to write for children without there being a theme or educational element.”

The story is about a baby who doesn't like to go to bed, so Kris chose the endangered bilby to take the baby on a magical flight. They cross paths with different animals and creatures in this fantasy world where everyone is falling asleep.

The front of the book has a fact sheet about the Greater Bilby, which is endangered in Queensland and vulnerable nationally. The back page is a handy list of tips parents can use to help children fall asleep peacefully.

"My children were terrible sleepers so I was always looking at websites, books and magazines for help. I've compiled the most useful and relevant sleep tips into a handy resource,” she said.

Kris collaborated with French illustrator Aurore McLeod, who lives in Tasmania, to bring the text to life.

"I had intended on illustrating Bedtime Bilby, but when I came across Aurore's work on the website Made It, I fell in love with her style,” she said.

"So I approached Aurore for her interest, then offered her a contract, and we started working together.

"Bedtime stories are an experience many people remember sharing with their parents. It's a time of bonding and reconnecting between child and carer, so I wanted to go beyond the book and bring the bilby character into the real world.'

To buy Bedtime Bilby and support the Save The Bilby Fund, or if you would like a morning out with your children for storytime and craft, join Kris at the Bundaberg Library tomorrow from 10am.