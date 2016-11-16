Band of neighbours join forces against pesky invader

WEED FIGHTERS: Heather Usher and neighbours including Jo Robotham, Steve Chapman, Rob Pearson and Les Szczerbinski have worked together to eradicate weeds.

IF A man's home is his castle then the bush is his kingdom, and a group of neighbours in Bargara have been commended for taking action on weeds smothering their realm.

After witnessing the Leucaena plant take over a large area of bushland near Rifle Range Creek, Heather Usher decided to take action.

"Sixty years ago Rifle Range Creek was a working cattle property with a large, deep creek running to the ocean,” she said.

"Development and neglect of the creek have allowed all sorts of noxious weeds to take over.

"I started down by the beach pulling asparagus basket fern and mother of millions, but soon realised it was beyond one person when I spotted the leucaena taking over.”

Bundaberg Regional Council "seemed reluctant to do anything”, she said, so she joined Landcare and started knocking on doors - and discovered she wasn't the only one disappointed by the change in the environment.

"We used to get a lot of native birds,” Les Szczerbinski said.

"But about a year ago as the weeds took over, they stopped coming.”

The group started work in August, spending two to three hours each Sunday working away at the weeds, some of which had grown into trees with 20cm trunks.

Eventually, "we finally found the creek again”, Heather said.

There is still more to do, but the group is determined.

Bundaberg Landcare president Mike Johnson said the group deserved to be commended for "taking a proactive approach”.

"We're going to supply plants and get the canopy up, which will eliminate grasses and weeds,” Mr Johnson explained at the site.

"These guys have done a fantastic job here and they certainly need council's support.”

Mr Johnson said he had contacted the council's environment and natural resources spokesman, Bill Trevor, to seek a meeting to thank the group.

The NewsMail was unable to reach Cr Trevor before deadline.