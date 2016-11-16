28°
News

Band of neighbours join forces against pesky invader

Eliza Goetze | 16th Nov 2016 10:31 AM
WEED FIGHTERS: Heather Usher and neighbours including Jo Robotham, Steve Chapman, Rob Pearson and Les Szczerbinski have worked together to eradicate weeds.
WEED FIGHTERS: Heather Usher and neighbours including Jo Robotham, Steve Chapman, Rob Pearson and Les Szczerbinski have worked together to eradicate weeds. Eliza Goetze

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IF A man's home is his castle then the bush is his kingdom, and a group of neighbours in Bargara have been commended for taking action on weeds smothering their realm.

After witnessing the Leucaena plant take over a large area of bushland near Rifle Range Creek, Heather Usher decided to take action.

"Sixty years ago Rifle Range Creek was a working cattle property with a large, deep creek running to the ocean,” she said.

"Development and neglect of the creek have allowed all sorts of noxious weeds to take over.

"I started down by the beach pulling asparagus basket fern and mother of millions, but soon realised it was beyond one person when I spotted the leucaena taking over.”

Bundaberg Regional Council "seemed reluctant to do anything”, she said, so she joined Landcare and started knocking on doors - and discovered she wasn't the only one disappointed by the change in the environment.

"We used to get a lot of native birds,” Les Szczerbinski said.

"But about a year ago as the weeds took over, they stopped coming.”

The group started work in August, spending two to three hours each Sunday working away at the weeds, some of which had grown into trees with 20cm trunks.

Eventually, "we finally found the creek again”, Heather said.

There is still more to do, but the group is determined.

Bundaberg Landcare president Mike Johnson said the group deserved to be commended for "taking a proactive approach”.

"We're going to supply plants and get the canopy up, which will eliminate grasses and weeds,” Mr Johnson explained at the site.

"These guys have done a fantastic job here and they certainly need council's support.”

Mr Johnson said he had contacted the council's environment and natural resources spokesman, Bill Trevor, to seek a meeting to thank the group.

The NewsMail was unable to reach Cr Trevor before deadline.

Bundaberg News Mail
'Fly high': tributes flow for Dylan Hicks

'Fly high': tributes flow for Dylan Hicks

TRIBUTES have begun to flow in for the 19-year-old Bundaberg man killed in a crash on his motorbike on Tuesday afternoon.

UPDATE: Motorcylist killed in crash with truck

The scene of the crash on Rosedale Rd.

Paramedics are treating a motorcyclist after a crash at Meadowvale

Government announces $5m for second stage of Multiplex

WORKING: The State Government has committed $5 million towards Stage 2 of the Multi-purpose Sports and Community Centre.

Grant secures flood evacuation centre

Band of neighbours join forces against pesky invader

WEED FIGHTERS: Heather Usher and neighbours including Jo Robotham, Steve Chapman, Rob Pearson and Les Szczerbinski have worked together to eradicate weeds.

Locals took action over weed issue

Local Partners

Pensioner needs $6k in two weeks or he may go blind

IT MAY be a little early, but Charles "Joe” Pocock and wife Kathleen are hoping for a Christmas miracle.

CBD parklets are coming to Bundy

WHALE MURAL: Bundaberg CBD. Photo: Mike Knott / NewsMail

New idea to aid revitalisation of the city heart

WHAT'S ON: Tuesday, November 15

LOAD OF RUBBISH: Bundaberg Regional Council's free tip weekend has been extended and now starts today.

Five things you need to know today

'I need to do what I can': 65km walk for cancer patient

Karlee Robinson is walking from Caloundra to Noosa for her cousin Aaron Parker, who has terminal brain cancer.

What do you do when someone you love has terminal brain cancer?

Animal liberation group follows circus to Ipswich

Lennon Brothers Circus has set up camp in Caloundra and lion trainer, Mohammed Jritlou, gave the Daily an inside tour to meet some of the animals he cares for. Mohammed with some of his performing pooches. Photo: Brett Wortman / Sunshine Coast Daily

Animal Liberation Queensland will protest at the site tomorrow

Carrie Fisher's 'intense' affair with Harrison Ford

Carrie Fisher's 'intense' affair with Harrison Ford

PRINCESS LEIA actress finally reveals she had a three-month dalliance in 1976 with her Star Wars co-star.

MOVIE REVIEW: Fairytale romance becomes epic tear jerker

TRUE LOVE: Isabel (Alicia Vikander) and Tom (Michael Fassbender) wed after falling in love while writing letters to each other in The Light Between Oceans.

The Light Between Oceans puts a twist on happily ever after

Sting: I'm not 'ready to die'

Sting insists he isn't "ready to die" as he still has "work to do"

She's got the look: Sabine's Top Model perfection

Sabine Jamieson in a Dolce and Gabana dress while in Milan, Italy for Australia's Next Top Model.

BYRON beauty in Top Model grand final after whirlwind trip to Milan.

Gigi Hadid will 'never complain' about shirtless Zayn Malik

Gigi says she'll never get bored of seeing Zayn Malik shirtless

Jessica Alba buys Kinder Surprise eggs from around the world

Americans aren't allowed the glorious Kinder Surprise eggs

Ziltoid is back to steal our coffee

Devin is back and he is bringing tracks from Trascendance to play live. Photo Contributed

Musical genius returns to blow our minds

HUGE, LEVEL, CLEAR 1240m2 RESIDENTIAL BLOCK- END OF CUL-DE-SAC

11 Simpson Crescent, Bundaberg East 4670

Residential Land Situated in a quiet cul-de-sac is this large 1240m2 vacant parcel of ... $129,000

Situated in a quiet cul-de-sac is this large 1240m2 vacant parcel of residential land. Conveniently located just a 5 minute drive to the Bundaberg C.B.D and less...

AFFORDABLE HOME IN SOUGHT AFTER LOCATION

41 Wynter Street, Norville 4670

House 3 1 2 $199,000

A fantastic home with street appeal in popular Norville, just a short walk to the T.A.F.E being a drive to CBD, hospitals and amenities. Three good sized bedrooms...

UPMARKET 269.67m2 HOME ON A 1,122m2 BLOCK IN BRAND NEW CONDITION

4 Pearlshell Court, Ashfield 4670

House 3 3 2 $389,000

Situated on a big 1,122m2 block of land with side access in a quiet cul-de-sac in Belle Eden sits this low set 269.67m2 brick home built by Kleidon Master built...

PET FRIENDLY FREE STANDING UNIT

4/77 Avoca Street, Millbank 4670

Unit 1 1 1 $120,000

Too busy with a life to maintain the lawn and garden? Like to be independent? Just move in and never be a slave to the house again. Stand-alone villa in...

FENCED ACRE, TOWN WATER, POOL, SHEDS GALORE!

38 Park Estate Drive, Branyan 4670

House 4 2 5 $445,000

This property has everything you could want out of rural living! Located only minutes to town in a peaceful small acreage estate with town water. Escape the...

AMAZING SERENE RURAL LIFESTYLE

17 Mark Road, Branyan 4670

House 4 2 5 $419,000

A serene acreage property offering the most tranquil of rural settings to enjoy from your back veranda that runs the full length of the home. This home is all...

CHRISTMAS HAS COME EARLY IN THE CHRISTMAS STREET!

3 Thomas Healy Drive, Bundaberg East 4670

House 4 2 2 $355,000

Not very often can you get a home of this quality in a location as prized as Thomas Healy Drive for well under $400,000. With this property you get the works.

5 BEDROOM HARDWOOD HOME - HUGE SHED

5 Birks Street, Avenell Heights 4670

House 5 2 4 $349,990

They just don't make them like this anymore. A fantastic family home in sought after location, in the hub of so many schools and just a block from Bundaberg's...

QUALITY HOME IN A QUALITY LOCATION

125 Avoca Road, Avoca 4670

House 4 2 4 $389,000

Situated in a well elevated position and conveniently located just a few minutes to Bundaberg's major retail hub of Sugarland Shopping town, primary school, 5...

BRAND NEW PRICE- ONE OF THE LARGEST AND FINEST OF HOMES IN CORAL GARDENS

13 Coral Garden Drive, Kalkie 4670

House 5 3 2 $689,000

Have a look at this one, the price has just been dropped to $689,000 making it outstanding value for money. Coral Gardens is one of Bundaberg's most prestige...

A lazy $1.69m for this shed? They're not dreamin'

The Glebe tin shed that went for $1.69m.

Want your own shed? Nope, you can’t afford that.

Yabba, dabba doo! Coast’s Flintstones house on market

The McCall family home that is known as the Flintstones house.

Hand-built stone cottage at property that become family's Bedrock

$1.3 million home paves way for new housing market

New owners Brian and Kerry Carroll.

Now, the suburban stunner has new home owners

Grandmother of seven evicted from home of 19 years

Sharon James was evicted for her family home of 19 years last Thursday after not paying her bills for two years.

Grandmother evicted from family home after not making her repayments

Iconic space for ideas: co-working home in Bundy's heart

CENTRAL OFFICE: Rahel Clarke and Dan Willersdorf plan the new Generator Bundaberg Coworking Space in the Bundaberg Post Office Building.

IT'S a hidden space in our city you've probably never thought about.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!