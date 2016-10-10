Ball gets rolling on ice rehab facility for Bundy

INFORMATION GATHERING: The group decided there was insufficient data to hand to identify the true area of need around alcohol and other drugs, in particular drug rehabilitation and treatment, in the Bundaberg region.

A THOROUGH investigation into residential drug rehabilitation facilities statewide, and the services they offer, was a key action to come out of the Bundaberg Community Ice Forum Working Party's first meeting.

The IWC's Janette Young said it was agreed the investigation would be done by the region's Primary Health Network.

"The aim would be to identify as much detail around operations, costings, motivation, outcomes, and to look for gaps in services from the perspective of AOD clients in need of treatment,” Ms Young said.

"It also was identified that there was insufficient data currently to hand to identify the true area of need around AOD, and in particular drug rehabilitation and treatment, in the Bundaberg region,” she said.

"The working party agreed that further data collation utilising a range of channels - including police, AOD services, frontline provider services around health and community - was required.

"Liaising with the Queensland Network of Drug and Alcohol Agencies, to take a consistent statewide approach to appropriate data collation, was seen by the group as a good way to approach this.”

WORKING TOGETHER: The first Bundaberg Region Community Ice Forum Working Party met at the IWC Home Farm, formerly the Yaamba Drug and Alcohol Hostel for Men, at Calavos. Contributed

PHN has established a Strategic Collaborative Drug and Alcohol Working Group for the Wide Bay - of which IWC, Bridges and WBHHS are members - which also has identified the need to collate cross-community data around AOD in the region. The next meeting of the PHN Working Group is on 18 October.

"IWC has offered as a potential site the current IWC Home Farm at Calavos, formerly the Yaamba Drug and Alcohol Hostel for Men, but made clear to the Community Ice Forum Working Party that it was not the only option on the table,” Ms Young said.

"It also made clear that IWC had driven the forum only as a community service to ensure the voice of the grassroots in Bundaberg was heard as strategies around AOD were developed at a Wide Bay and state level, feeding into the federal focus around ice and other drugs.”

IWC and Bundaberg Regional Council proposed an alternative site to the working group that could be considered for a possible rehabilitation facility in Bundaberg region, and it was agreed to set up a visit to investigate the potential.

Ms Young said Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey emphasised that whole-of-community support and co-operation would be important as and when funding was sought for a rehab facility in the region.

"A clear understanding of AOD in the region, and its direct social and health impacts, would also be important, as would a collaborative plan around delivery of solutions along with an outline of cost benefits,” she said.

"This is something the whole community can agree with, and work towards. To have achieved this next step is a credit to the strength of community spirit and purpose that drives our region.”

"IWC is pleased to have been able to use its proven track record as an outcome-focused, community-run organisation to lead the way to raise the awareness of drug and alcohol issues in Bundaberg region, including important infrastructure and resources, with the aim of better assisting our clients and the whole community on a successful journey to recovery.”

WHO WAS THERE

Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey

Federal Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt

State Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett

Wide Bay Health & Hospital Service alcohol and other drugs service clinical director Dr Kees Nydam

Primary Health Network Wide Bay general manager Tracey Warhurst

PHN AOD Coordinator for Wide Bay Marie Walshe

Head of IWC's AOD program Lee Hammond

Acting CEO of Bridges Health & Community Care Mark Fog

Councillors Helen Blackburn and Peter Heuser

Representatives of the Queensland Police Service

The IWC's Janette Young, the co-facilitator of June 2 Community Ice Forum in Bundaberg

Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson was an apology