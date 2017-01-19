36°
News

Mike Baird: Being Premier comes with "great personal cost"

Owen Jacques
| 19th Jan 2017 8:20 AM Updated: 9:13 AM

MIKE Baird is addressing reporters in Sydney about his shock retirement.

More to come.

 

FRONTING journalists in Sydney, tearful Premier Mike Baird has reflected on his maiden speech, saying he never had any desire to be a career politician.

"As we approach the halfway mark of this term, and indeed six years into government, it's time for us to refresh, to reset our goals towards the 2019 election and beyond," he said.

"As I've reflected on this refresh, with a lot of deliberation, and with those I love the most and my dear friends, it has been clear to me that this refresh won't include me."

He said it was time for his colleagues to focus on the next election, due in 2019.

Mr Baird said his time in the public life had come at a "high personal cost".

"I've probably felt that more than any other time in the past few months," he said.

"My father and my mother and my sister are going through a very serious health challenge and, to be honest, at times I have been in pain not being able to spend the time that I should.

Mr Baird paused to compose himself.

"... And this... This will change today."

Mr Baird has used his farewell speech to focus on his government's achievements, saying the state was "a basket case" when the O'Farrell Government came to power.

He has touched on his government's work signing up for the Gonski scheme, health and hospital investments, lowering unemployment, and highest number of house approvals nationally.

 

 

Baird resigns: NSW Premier to quit top job and Parliament

NEW South Wales Premier Mike Baird will quit the state's job and leave Parliament.

In a statement released on Thursday morning, Mr Baird said there would be a Liberal party-room meeting and a spill of leadership positions next week.

After that, he would resign from Parliament, "effective immediately".

"Serving as Premier of NSW has been a tremendous honour, but I have made clear from the beginning that I was in politics to make a difference, and then move on," he said.

"After 10 years in public life, this moment for me has arrived."

Mr Baird said he was "immensely proud" of the work done by himself and former Premier Barry O'Farrell.

He said their work boosted jobs, rebuilt the economy and "unleashed an infrastructure boom" in both Sydney and in regional areas.

Daily Telegraph's political editor Andrew Clennell writes on Twitter that Mr Baird's parents have been ill, and that has guided the outgoing Premier's decision after a decade in public life.

The NSW Opposition is yet to make a statement on the looming resignation.

Mr Baird's exit statement made no mention of his government's more contentious policies, including the short-lived shutdown of the state's entire greyhound industry, a policy the government would ultimately abandon after a sustained and fierce backlash.

Mr Baird has also faced heavy criticism for his government's part in Sydney's lockout laws, rules that have been blamed for destroying the city's vibrant nightlife.

Unlike other politicians who have left positions mid-term, Mr Baird makes no mention of stepping down to focus on family.

But it will be a big year for the outgoing politician.

On January 8, Mr Baird told followers on Facebook that he would walk his eldest daughter Laura down the aisle, when she weds this year.

"It feels as if only yesterday I was cradling Laura in my arms," he wrote.

"A reminder for all that time as a parent just goes too quickly, and every day is one to savour."

Mr Baird became premier after Mr O'Farrell resigned over an ICAC scandal in 2014, and went on to lead the Liberal-National Coalition to victory the following year.

Mr Baird has been the member for Manly since 2007.

 

 

Mr Baird said there would be a Liberal party-room meeting and a spill of leadership positions next week.

