26°
Sport

Baird backflip a winner for Bundy racing, says Bland

Jim Alouat
| 12th Oct 2016 1:32 PM
GREYHOUNDS: Glen's Princess took second place in race one at Thabeban Park. Photo: Mike Knott / NewsMail
GREYHOUNDS: Glen's Princess took second place in race one at Thabeban Park. Photo: Mike Knott / NewsMail Mike Knott BUN260316GREYHOUNDS13

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

GREYHOUNDS: Stephen Bland has welcomed New South Wales Premier Mike Baird's extraordinary backflip on a greyhound racing ban, saying the move will reignite the greyhound industry in Bundaberg.

"It will make greyhound racing in Bundaberg stronger,” Bland said.

The Bundaberg Greyhound Racing Club president is also confident that Bundaberg will become a TAB standard track in the next 12 months, which will be a great boost for the region.

"We would immediately get more races and Bundaberg would get worldwide coverage,” Bland said.

Yesterday, Baird backed down on his greyhound racing ban saying he and his government "got it wrong”.

"I got it wrong. Cabinet got it wrong. The government got it wrong,” Baird told reporters in Sydney.

Baird said the reversal in policy came after feedback from the industry and community who were strong in advocating for a second chance for the greyhound industry.

Yesterday, Bland told the NewsMail the backflip was a commonsense decision.

"It's great for the industry down there,” he said

"I don't think he realised the amount of people it would affect and the pressure it would bring to bear on the government.”

In July, when Baird made the bold move to ban the sport, Bland labelled the premier a fool and said he was "committing political suicide”.

"It was a knee-jerk reaction,” Bland said.

"What we have been saying all along is that this wasn't as widespread as people have made out.

"They were taking submissions from the Greens and the activists and nothing from the industry.”

Bland said he agreed with the New South Wales proposal to cap breeding and create whole-of-life dog cycle management.

"We have that in Queensland and it is highly regulated,” he said.

But Bland disagreed with any moves to reduce the number of tracks in New South Wales.

"Cutting the number of tracks could be a problem because the regional tracks are the bread-and-butter people,” he said

"They are the battlers at non-TAB tracks like Bundaberg who do it for a hobby.”

Bland said New South Wales could look at Queensland as an example of how to work with the greyhound industry.

Bundaberg News Mail
Baird backflip a winner for Bundy racing, says Bland

Baird backflip a winner for Bundy racing, says Bland

STEPHEN Bland has welcomed New South Wales Premier Mike Baird's extraordinary backflip on a greyhound racing ban, saying the move will reignite the greyhound in

Queensland leads in litter, greenhouse, killing fauna

State of the Environment report details almost 120 key findings

Auditor's report attacks councils' finances

FLOOD AFFECTED: Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey says the council's poor result in the report is because of the 2013 flood.

Mayor rejects claims of poor long-term planning

Bushfire burning on property near Mundubbera

Smoke from the Bushfire at Derri Derra covering the main street of Mundubbera at sunset.

Bushfire buring on Mundubbera property.

Local Partners

New $4m park with modern facilities now open

THE heart of Miriam Vale has had a revamp with the $4m ALf Larson/Lions Park now open.

New exciting events for RiverFeast

POPULAR: The Popular Food Cart will be there.

Don't sit home being bored

UPDATED: Government confirms increase for music tour visas

American rhythm & blues band Vintage Trouble at Bluesfest 2016.

Music festival ticket prices are set to soar

Latest deals and offers

Rod Stewart receives knighthood

Rod Stewart receives knighthood

SIR Rod Stewart has been honoured with a knighthood by Prince William at Buckingham Palace.

Jim Carrey faces second wrongful death lawsuit

Jim Carrey and late ex-girlfriend Cathriona White

Jim Carrey faces second wrongful death lawsuit for Cathriona White

Doctor Who gets Mr. Men makeover

Series of Mr. Men books based on the 12 Time Lords in 'Doctor Who'

Khloe Kardashian: Kim isn't doing that well after robbery

Kim and Khloe Kardashian.

Khloe says Kim is still "not doing that well" after being robbed

Mel B officially confirmed as X Factor's underdog judge

Former Spice Girl Mel B is The X Factor's Underdog Judge.

FORMER Spice Girl returns to reality franchise and Channel 7.

In Hearts Wake score wild gig with Slipknot

Singer Corey Taylor of the US heavy metal band 'Slipknot' on stage during a concert at the Nova Rock 2015 festival in Nickelsdorf, Austria, 14 June 2015.

Local Northern Rivers band gets spot on monster bill

UPDATED: Government confirms increase for music tour visas

American rhythm & blues band Vintage Trouble at Bluesfest 2016.

Music festival ticket prices are set to soar

CHARMING STUCCO HOME

42 Vasey Street, Avenell Heights 4670

House 3 1 2 $253,000

The moment you step inside you know this home was built in the era of style, not budget. The architecture includes ornate plaster ceilings and cornices, French...

INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY IN POPULAR WALKERVALE

5 McCracken Street, Walkervale 4670

House 2 1 2 $175,000

Centrally located to all amenities and a short drive to shopping centre and schools is this weatherboard home on a massive 1083m2 fully fenced allotment. The home...

A STUNNING 365M2 HOME ON A SERENE 1 ACRE BLOCK OF LAND

38 Zorzan Drive, Gooburrum 4670

House 5 2 4 $520,000

On offer here is a stunning home situated in a premier acreage estate well out of flood comprising of upmarket executive homes. The estate features town water and...

ONE OF ONLY 6 HOUSES IN AUSTRALIA OVERLOOKING THE OCEAN and GOLF COURSE!

154 BAROLIN ESPLANADE, Coral Cove 4670

House 4 2 3 O/A $799,000

Unique and quite spectacular, this home is one of only six in the country which are located on a golf course with ocean views. This property sits on the 2nd hole...

OVERLOOKING PARK WITH 2 LIVING AREAS, 4 BEDROOMS + OFFICE

11 Sams Place, Coral Cove 4670

House 4 2 2 $375,000

2 living areas, 4 bedrooms plus office / 5th bedroom, immaculate brick home with fantastic street appeal, good side access to rear on 594m2 fenced allotment with...

THE IDEAL VILLA COMPLEX - YOU WILL LOVE LIVING HERE

17 / 6 Miller Street, Norville 4670

Unit 3 1 1 $259,000

Ideally located in the private, secure and well maintained complex "Palm Garden Villas" is this neat and tidy 3 bedroom villa situated just a short walking...

4.94 ACRES OF PEACE AND SERENITY WITH 12m x 7m SHED

535 Moorlands Road, Meadowvale 4670

House 3 1 4 $399,000

This is the ideal lifestyle property if you are looking to downsize and want to get away from the hustle and bustle and enjoy a fantastic rural outlook with quiet...

DIRECT OCEAN FRONT, UNRESTRICTED VIEWS and JUST LIKE NEW

193 Woongarra Scenic Drive, Bargara 4670

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

Enjoy ocean front perfection, this beautifully presented residence owns one of Bargara's most dynamic settings with expansive and unrestrictive views that are...

TOO NICE TO PASS UP AT THIS PRICE

3/8 Perry Street, Bundaberg North 4670

House 2 1 1 $95,000

A lovely 2 bedroom unit in a complex of just 3 units that is an easy walking distance to the C.B.D of beautiful Bundaberg for just $95,000. The home offers such a...

MAGNIFICENT HOME ON 1 ACRE- WALK TO BEACH

28 Kingfisher Crescent, Moore Park Beach 4670

House 4 2 5 $689,000

Fantastic beach side lifestyle is awaiting only a short stroll to approx. 20 kilometres of sand and surf, almost at your doorstep. It's like having your own...

Sunshine Beach apartment voted best value holiday home

The one bedroom apartment is the perfect couple's retreat

New homes plan for $1 billion defence base expansion

MORE PERSONNEL: Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes just 11km from the Amberley RAAF base.

Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes

Retired couple snaps up $870k mansion at auction

This home at 41 Mount Rollo Road sold under the hammer at $870,000.

A Mount Rollo Road mansion sold at auction

State to sell off land to bankroll projects

The bund wall at Fisherman’s Landing is having material placed against it to stop leaking.

VACANT Gladstone Ports land among vast expanses in possible sell off

Coast may allow higher buildings, more intense development

Light rail could open up new opportunities for higher density, more affordable housing on the Coast.

But mayor says council won't be allowing high rise on beaches

Mackay Marina could sell as package deal, fetch $40 million

News of the Mackay Marina sale has already attracted buyer interest