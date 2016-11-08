Bacon factory reopens after devastating fire

The scene of a fire at Swickers Bacon Factory on Sunday, November 6.

"NO AMOUNT of preparation prepares you for an event like this."

Dr Rob van Barneveld spoke with a mix of shock and determination to Rural Weekly this week following the disaster that befell the South Burnett and all the way to Wide Bay.

Sunday's dramatic fire at Swickers bacon factory in Kingaroy saw the boning room, chillers and export distribution centre taken out of action at the largest pork abattoir in the southern hemisphere, and Queensland's only export abattoir.

On Tuesday afternoon the management team made the decision to reopen the doors and resume operations the following morning, while an exclusion zone was temporarily reinstated so the facility's ammonia tanks could be decanted.

Fire at the Swickers Bacon Factory in Kingaroy, November 6, 2016. Denise Keelan

"We're under no illusions, this is a major event for this event and the local community," Dr van Barneveld, CEO and managing director of SunPork, which owns Swickers, said.

"This is something you always prepare for but never expect.

"But we have a fantastic team here, and we have had fantastic support from the community, our staff, the pork industry, major supermarkets and the government.

SunPork CEO speaks on abattoir fire: SunPork Group CEO and managing directory Robert van Barneveld speaks to the media following the Swickers Bacon Factory fire.

"We will be processing on this site tomorrow.

"Right now we're just waiting for some sign off on the safety of the damaged areas."

Authorities are still investigating the fire, which has been deemed not suspicious, Dr van Barneveld said.

"It's a significant part of the plant but we've worked out a contingency plan, including off site boning near Ipswich.

"We are currently finalising arrangements with that facility and organising accommodation for our staff while they operate down there."

Photo from fire at Swickers Bacon Factory in Kingaroy, November 6, 2016. Denise Keelan

The Swickers factory processes about 18,000 pigs every week.

As well as shocking the local community in the South Burnett, the incident had sent ripples of uncertainty beyond the region and into Wide Bay.

"It seems like there is a lot of reshuffling going on," Julia Powell, co-founder of organic piggery Backfatters at Degilbo near Biggenden, told Rural Weekly on Tuesday.

"We're not sure how that is going to affect us."

Swickers Bacon Factory fire: Aerial footage from the fire at Swickers Bacon Factory on November 6, 2016.

Backfatters, which recently moved from North Queensland to the North Burnett, specialises in higher end pork products, from ham to sausages.

While it sends the majority of their product to Biggenden Meatworks, its ham and bacon were sent to Swickers in partnership with another farm, Ms Powell said.

"It might mean there are exports flooding the local market - which could mean lots of cheap pork around," she said.

However, Dr van Barneveld said this would not be the case.

"The amount of pork that actually goes to export is small, relative to the national kill," he said.

"We won't see it flooding the market.

"There were also several thousand carcases lost in the fire that won't go to market, and since offals are a large part of our exports, (flooding) is unlikely."

The offals, or non meat components like stomachs and intestines, cater for a high demand Asian market, Dr van Barneveld said.

Biggenden Meatworks declined to comment on the impact of the Swickers fire except to say that for them it was "business as usual".

Dr van Barneveld was adamant that the plant would bounce back, saying none of the 580 jobs at Swickers would be lost.

"We will be retaining our full workforce," he said.