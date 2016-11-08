30°
News

Bacon factory reopens after devastating fire

Eliza Goetze
| 9th Nov 2016 12:05 PM
The scene of a fire at Swickers Bacon Factory on Sunday, November 6.
The scene of a fire at Swickers Bacon Factory on Sunday, November 6. Heath Pukallus

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

"NO AMOUNT of preparation prepares you for an event like this."

Dr Rob van Barneveld spoke with a mix of shock and determination to Rural Weekly this week following the disaster that befell the South Burnett and all the way to Wide Bay.

Sunday's dramatic fire at Swickers bacon factory in Kingaroy saw the boning room, chillers and export distribution centre taken out of action at the largest pork abattoir in the southern hemisphere, and Queensland's only export abattoir.

On Tuesday afternoon the management team made the decision to reopen the doors and resume operations the following morning, while an exclusion zone was temporarily reinstated so the facility's ammonia tanks could be decanted.

 

Fire at the Swickers Bacon Factory in Kingaroy, November 6, 2016.
Fire at the Swickers Bacon Factory in Kingaroy, November 6, 2016. Denise Keelan

"We're under no illusions, this is a major event for this event and the local community," Dr van Barneveld, CEO and managing director of SunPork, which owns Swickers, said.

"This is something you always prepare for but never expect.

"But we have a fantastic team here, and we have had fantastic support from the community, our staff, the pork industry, major supermarkets and the government.

 

"We will be processing on this site tomorrow.

"Right now we're just waiting for some sign off on the safety of the damaged areas."

Authorities are still investigating the fire, which has been deemed not suspicious, Dr van Barneveld said.

"It's a significant part of the plant but we've worked out a contingency plan, including off site boning near Ipswich.

"We are currently finalising arrangements with that facility and organising accommodation for our staff while they operate down there."

 

Photo from fire at Swickers Bacon Factory in Kingaroy, November 6, 2016.
Photo from fire at Swickers Bacon Factory in Kingaroy, November 6, 2016. Denise Keelan

The Swickers factory processes about 18,000 pigs every week.

As well as shocking the local community in the South Burnett, the incident had sent ripples of uncertainty beyond the region and into Wide Bay.

"It seems like there is a lot of reshuffling going on," Julia Powell, co-founder of organic piggery Backfatters at Degilbo near Biggenden, told Rural Weekly on Tuesday.

"We're not sure how that is going to affect us."

 

Backfatters, which recently moved from North Queensland to the North Burnett, specialises in higher end pork products, from ham to sausages.

While it sends the majority of their product to Biggenden Meatworks, its ham and bacon were sent to Swickers in partnership with another farm, Ms Powell said.

"It might mean there are exports flooding the local market - which could mean lots of cheap pork around," she said.

However, Dr van Barneveld said this would not be the case.

"The amount of pork that actually goes to export is small, relative to the national kill," he said.

"We won't see it flooding the market.

"There were also several thousand carcases lost in the fire that won't go to market, and since offals are a large part of our exports, (flooding) is unlikely."

The offals, or non meat components like stomachs and intestines, cater for a high demand Asian market, Dr van Barneveld said.

Biggenden Meatworks declined to comment on the impact of the Swickers fire except to say that for them it was "business as usual".

Dr van Barneveld was adamant that the plant would bounce back, saying none of the 580 jobs at Swickers would be lost.

"We will be retaining our full workforce," he said.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  agriculture backfatters bacon farming fire ham meat pork rural weekly sunpork swickers bacon factory

MISSING AT SEA: Divers form plan to search trawler

MISSING AT SEA: Divers form plan to search trawler

UPDATE: Divers have joined the search at first light for a 53-year-old skipper who became lost at sea in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Bacon factory reopens after devastating fire

The scene of a fire at Swickers Bacon Factory on Sunday, November 6.

"No amount of preparation prepares you for an event like this”

Free tip weekend on Nov 19 and 20

Free tip weekend will be held on November 19 and 20.

It's time to clean up

Spike in traffic related offences

Gayndah police ask all residents to drive safe

Local Partners

The Christmas spirit is in full swing at one Bundaberg cafe

"Take what you need and leave what you can to help everyone have a Merry Christmas.”

Building a career in the construction industry

AWARD FINALIST: Brett Kleidon with Melissa Steele who be heading down to Brisbane to attend the CSQ excellence awards for Female of the year.

Melissa is made of Steele

Animal liberation group follows circus to Ipswich

Lennon Brothers Circus has set up camp in Caloundra and lion trainer, Mohammed Jritlou, gave the Daily an inside tour to meet some of the animals he cares for. Mohammed with some of his performing pooches. Photo: Brett Wortman / Sunshine Coast Daily

Animal Liberation Queensland will protest at the site tomorrow

WHAT'S ON: Wednesday, November 2

CLEAN UP: Learn how to make your own soap at a class today.

Five things you need to know

Melbourne Cup Bundaberg: Jenny's fundraising journey

FIGHTING THE BIG C: Melbourne Cup luncheon organiser Jenny Frew, left, with Susan Cross at a Cancer Council Australia's Biggest Morning Tea this year.

Luncheon to help people in cancer fight

Bachelor beauty finds best friend in fellow contestant

Bachelor beauty finds best friend in fellow contestant

TOOWOOMBA beauty Noni Janur may not have found love with Richie Strahan on The Bachelor but she did find a best friend.

Karl Stefanovic forced off TV after marriage split

"I think any of us would be happy to take a holiday."

Prince Harry on Meghan Markle's "racist, sexist" smears

Actress Meghan Markle is in a relationship with Prince Harry, and her treatment has been both "racist and sexist" according to a statement from Kensington Palace.

Prince Harry said he is “disappointed" he could not protect her

Tools down as The Block teams deliver final rooms

Julia and Sasha pictured in their winning challenge apartment kitchen in a scene from The Block.

JULIA and Sasha finish on a high with perfect kitchen.

Blac Chyna wants her pre-baby body back

Blac Chyna doesn't plan on having a baby body for long

Miley Cyrus may be getting cold feet

Miley Cyrus doesn't want to marry Liam Hemsworth

The 100 star embraces cult following at Supanova expo

Ricky Whittle in a scene from the TV series The 100. Supplied by Foxtel.

American actor Ricky Whittle hasn't met an Aussie he doesn't like

GREAT VALUE HERE

6 Letinic Street, Millbank 4670

House 3 2 $269,000

Situated in popular Millbank close to hospitals, major shopping, Schools and the C.B.D sits this neat and tidy low set brick and tile home. The home offers 3...

NEAT LOW SET BRICK WITH A SHED

1 Sunset Drive, Thabeban 4670

House 3 1 2 $229,000

Located just 10 minutes to the Post Office in Bundaberg's C.B.D on a 706m2 fully fenced corner block sits this neat low-set 3 bedroom brick home. The home also...

OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINING HOME 2 LIVING AREAS + POOL + 6 x 6 SHED + SOLAR

29 Maughan Street, Thabeban 4670

House 3 2 2 $339,000

Get in and be ready for Christmas in this fantastic entertaining home that will be sure to tick the boxes and satisfy all members of the family. Attributes of...

180 DEGREE OCEAN VIEWS ON ELEVATED SITE!

28 Emperor Drive, Elliott Heads 4670

Residential Land This is what you have been dreaming of! Currently offering panoramic rural ... $175,000

This is what you have been dreaming of! Currently offering panoramic rural and ocean views from an elevated site, a quick hop, skip, jump to the waters edge. The...

BRAND NEW PRICE- ONE OF THE LARGEST AND FINEST OF HOMES IN CORAL GARDENS

13 Coral Garden Drive, Kalkie 4670

House 5 3 2 $689,000

Have a look at this one, the price has just been dropped to $689,000 making it outstanding value for money. Coral Gardens is one of Bundaberg's most prestige...

2.01 ha + 4 BEDROOMS + MODERN KITCHEN AND BATHROOM + 9m x 6m SHED

1261 Gin Gin Road, Sharon 4670

House 4 1 5 OFFERS OVER...

Located just 9km approx. from the CBD GPO and situated on 4.9 acres (2.01ha) is this 4 bedroom brick residence ideal for those looking for serenity, ample shed...

NEAT AND TIDY IN GREAT LOCATION WITH MODERN BATHROOM + SLEEPOUT / OFFICE

29 Wynter Street, Norville 4670

House 2 1 2 $219,000

This very neat and tidy home located in Norville is the ideal proposition for those looking for a quaint, easy to maintain property in a great location close to...

PRACTICALITY AND CONVENIENCE IN QUIET CUL-DE-SAC

3 Aymone Close, Avoca 4670

House 4 2 2 $299,000

Make no mistake, this outstanding 4 bedroom home is busting with practicality and convenience and must be sold. Having the tranquility of being quietly tucked...

EXECUTIVE HOME WITH POOL AND SHED!

1 Charlotte Court, Kalkie 4670

House 4 2 4 OFFERS OVER...

Positioned in the ever popular Paddington Grove Estate located halfway between town and coast, this immaculate home has features to keep everyone in the home happy...

DIRECT OCEAN FRONT, UNRESTRICTED VIEWS and JUST LIKE NEW

193 Woongarra Scenic Drive, Bargara 4670

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

Enjoy ocean front perfection, this beautifully presented residence owns one of Bargara's most dynamic settings with expansive and unrestrictive views that are...

Massive housing estate planned at mouth of bypass

Huge development about 3km north of the Toowoomba CBD

Property: Resource towns hit bottom, Hervey Bay recovers

Hervey Bay was one of the areas starting to recover.

REVEALED: Inside Sunshine Coast's first legal brothel

The Coast's only brothel, Scarlet Harem is up for sale.

If you missed the open for inspection check it out here

Off the plan buyers told to fork out extra for their home

Buyer is being asked for an extra $50,000 for his home

REVEALED: Massive $350m development to boost region

Waterlea will have a district park for residents and visitors.

Residential project could house entire population of Oakey

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!