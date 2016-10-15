25°
News

Backpackers visiting Bundaberg underpaid, exploited: report

Jim Alouat
| 15th Oct 2016 12:12 PM
AIN'T ALL BAD: Backpackers like Alice Arzenton, Irene Brussa and Jasmine Piller are thrilled to have found somewhere like Robertson Flower Farm in Bundaberg that treats them well.Photo: Max Fleet / NewsMail
AIN'T ALL BAD: Backpackers like Alice Arzenton, Irene Brussa and Jasmine Piller are thrilled to have found somewhere like Robertson Flower Farm in Bundaberg that treats them well.Photo: Max Fleet / NewsMail Max Fleet BUN120515RFF10

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

BACKPACKERS visiting Bundaberg are being ripped off and exploited by unscrupulous employers with many not complaining in fear of a backlash from their bosses.

A new report has found almost $200,000 in unpaid wages and entitlements was recovered by the Fair Work Ombudsman for 103 workers in the Wide Bay region in 2015-16.

This figure is down slightly from the comparative period the year before with $203,088 recovered from 117 workers in 2014-15.

In comparison, a total $4,591,759 was recovered by the Fair Work Ombudsman across Queensland for 1997 workers in 2015/16.

East Bundy Backpackers. Photo: Mike Knott / NewsMail
East Bundy Backpackers. Photo: Mike Knott / NewsMail Mike Knott BUN060416BACKPACKERS2

As part of the Inquiry a survey of more than 4000 overseas workers, who had been granted a second-year 417 visa, found some of them were being sexually harassed, and some were not being paid for their work at all.

Withholding passports, paying for tools the business was supposed to provide, and working for free in exchange for providing evidence that they had fulfilled their visa requirements, were among the findings.

Asian backpackers were particularly vulnerable as they did not understand their work rights.

About 38% of those surveyed felt positive about their working experience.

BACKPACKER TAX: Visa workers could be deterred from picking in places like Tinaberries farm in Bundaberg. Photo: Paul Donaldson / NewsMail
BACKPACKER TAX: Visa workers could be deterred from picking in places like Tinaberries farm in Bundaberg. Photo: Paul Donaldson / NewsMail Paul Donaldson BUN050916TAX8

Fair Work Ombudsman Natalie James says the survey confirmed that overseas workers seeking regional work to satisfy the 88 day requirement and obtain a second-year 417 visa are particularly vulnerable to exploitation.

"In particular, the desire for a second-year 417 visa can drive vulnerable workers to agree to work for below minimum entitlements and in some circumstances, enter into potentially unsafe situations,” Ms James said.

"The Inquiry findings show that while many 417 visa-holders who work in Australia have a positive experience, many are being subjected to underpayment or non-payment, unlawful deductions, sexual harassment, unsafe working conditions and other forms of exploitation.

"The backpacker labour-force is vital to some industries associated with food production in regional areas but we are at risk of it being a black-market, exploited labour-force if the settings remain the same.”

Noting recent changes in the landscape to tax arrangements and the establishment of the Government's Migrant Worker Taskforce, the report recommends changes to visa rules and laws, better use of existing laws and an enhanced and more joined-up effort across government to ensure 417 visa holders are better protected and more aware of their work rights.

The report also recommends that academics and migration experts be enlisted to help research and solve labour-force issues associated with the need to balance cultural exchange, Australia's international reputation, regional labour-supply needs and the vulnerability of 417 visa-holders.

Bundaberg News Mail
Backpackers visiting Bundaberg underpaid, exploited: report

Backpackers visiting Bundaberg underpaid, exploited: report

BACKPACKERS visiting Bundaberg are being ripped off and exploited by unscrupulous employers with many not complaining in fear of a backlash.

Great-great-gran hits 100 on Harley

BIRTHDAY GIRL: Ivy Nowitzke celebrated her 100th birthday with a ride a Harley Davidson.

Centenarian still living at home and loves cooking

Water fight ignites: feud over money for irrigation projects

COPPING A SPRAY: Opposition water supply spokesman Michael Hart said Labor had been offered $19.8 million towards 14 dam feasibility studies to secure Queensland's water supply but failed to take the federal government offer.

Opposition says state has let funding go begging

Clown: 'I may as well be wearing a Hells Angels vest'

NOT ALL CLOWNS: Matt Farthing (centre) with daughter Danielle Farthing and Indi Phillips.

Trolls spoiling real clowning fun

Local Partners

Movie feast hits Bundy

Australia's longest running travelling film festival is here.

Bogle's popular for good reason

MUSICMAN: Eric Bogle has released a new album featuring 12 great tracks.

Get your latest country music news

Australian macadamia industry’s premier event is coming

You'd be nuts to miss it

Raise your steins for Oktoberfest at RiverFeast

GERMAN FESTIVITIES: Celebrate Oktoberfest at RiverFeast this Sunday.

Oktoberfest activities in full swing on Sunday

Remembrance service to pay respects to lost firefighters

REMEMBERING MATES: Senior firefighter Adrian Booth and station officer Vicky Shailer will be at the Bundaberg service.

Bundy to host memorial service for first time

Gus Worland is a man on a mission to save Aussie blokes

Gus Worland is a man on a mission to save Aussie blokes

RADIO personality tackles a taboo subject close to his heart.

Miranda Kerr's security "stabbed in eye", shoots intruder

Security guard confronted intruder after they had jumped the fence

REVIEW: Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Jamie Parker (Harry Potter) in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

THIS is London theatre at its finest, but all will not be revealed.

Gemma Ward drops in on Australia's Next Top Model

Australia's Next Top Model host Jennifer Hawkins pictured with guest judge Gemma Ward.

THE supermodel talks mentoring and motherhood with APN.

Ward Thomas turning Cartwheels

British modern country music duo Ward Thomas have just released their second CD 'Cartwheels'. Ward Thomas will be appearing at CMC Rocks 2017.

Ward Thomas have released their new CD Cartwheels

CMC Rocks: Tickets gone in just 360 seconds

HOT WEEKEND: CMC Rocks 2016 completely packed out Ipswich's Willowbank Raceway. Next year's concert is heading in the same direction.

Pre-sales sell-out ensures 2017 event will be a smash hit

Prostitute reveals all on Lamar Odom's infamous visit

"No sex occurred while Lamar was at the Love Ranch"

ONE OF THE LARGEST AND FINEST OF HOMES IN CORAL GARDENS

13 Coral Garden Drive, Kalkie 4670

House 5 3 2 Offers Above...

This is one of Coral Gardens largest and finest of homes, now available for you to purchase and move straight into without any fuss. Coral Gardens is a highly...

UPMARKET 269.67m2 HOME ON A 1,122m2 BLOCK IN BRAND NEW CONDITION

4 Pearlshell Court, Ashfield 4670

House 3 3 2 $389,000

Situated on a big 1,122m2 block of land with side access in a quiet cul-de-sac in Belle Eden sits this low set 269.67m2 brick home built by Kleidon Master built...

ENTERTAINERS PARADISE

9 Simpson Crescent, Bundaberg East 4670

House 3 2 4 $349,000

Situated in a quiet cul-de-sac and out of flood, this immaculate low set brick home on a generous 1282m2 block is just a 5 minute drive to the Bundaberg C.B.D and...

4 BEDROOM HOME - 1 ACRE - POOL - GARAGES GALORE

26 Clydesdale Avenue, Branyan 4670

House 4 2 8 $445,000

Add up the value here nestled on just over one acre (4116m2) with magnificently presented brick and tile home high and dry after recent heavy rains. This home...

CHARMING STUCCO HOME

42 Vasey Street, Avenell Heights 4670

House 3 1 2 $253,000

The moment you step inside you know this home was built in the era of style, not budget. The architecture includes ornate plaster ceilings and cornices, French...

BANG FOR BUCK BRICK IN QUIET CUL-DE-SAC

5 MacGregor Court, Kepnock 4670

House 3 1 2 OFFERS OVER...

This tidy 3 bedroom brick home is the ideal proposition for those looking to purchase a low maintenance property in a quiet cul de sac with no work to do except...

6.8% NET RETURN WITH FURTHER INCOME POTENTIAL

13 Curtis Street, Bundaberg South 4670

Unit 5 3 2 $349,000

RETURNING $555.00 PER WEEK - 3 UNITS, 1164m2 RES B ALLOTMENT ON 2 TITLES Here is an excellent opportunity to purchase this great property comprising of 3 units on...

CARAVAN BAY + DOUBLE SHED + POOL + 2 LARGE LIVING AREAS

12 Sutherland Road, Branyan 4670

House 4 2 5 $410,000

Must see 4 bedroom home with 2 great size living areas, side access plus shed, in ground pool, 5 car accommodation, 800m2 allotment, air conditioning and a list...

INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY IN POPULAR WALKERVALE

5 McCracken Street, Walkervale 4670

House 2 1 2 $175,000

Centrally located to all amenities and a short drive to shopping centre and schools is this weatherboard home on a massive 1083m2 fully fenced allotment. The home...

A STUNNING 365M2 HOME ON A SERENE 1 ACRE BLOCK OF LAND

38 Zorzan Drive, Gooburrum 4670

House 5 2 4 $520,000

On offer here is a stunning home situated in a premier acreage estate well out of flood comprising of upmarket executive homes. The estate features town water and...

First-time homebuyers pick up house for HOW MUCH?

This two-bedroom workers cottage on Appin St in Nanango sold for $77,500.

A YOUNG couple has snapped up their first home

The hammer will go down on a piece of Rocky's history

Street view.

THE home of Mr Rockhampton is up for auction.

Why a million-dollar spat over a Noosa deck affects you

Viridian Noosa.

Landmark decision to affect body corporates nationwide

Sunshine Beach apartment voted best value holiday home

The one bedroom apartment is the perfect couple's retreat

New homes plan for $1 billion defence base expansion

MORE PERSONNEL: Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes just 11km from the Amberley RAAF base.

Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes

Retired couple snaps up $870k mansion at auction

This home at 41 Mount Rollo Road sold under the hammer at $870,000.

A Mount Rollo Road mansion sold at auction