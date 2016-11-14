Backpacker tax: farmers face 'scary' wait for debate

LEAVING US TO PICK UP THE PIECES: Bundaberg Fruit and Vegetable Growers chairman Allan Mahoney fears politicians are 'playing' with the agriculture and tourism industries.

JUST when you thought the backpacker tax drama was over, further uncertainty has been cast over the legislation, leaving Bundaberg farmers fearful they could be left holding the dreaded 32.5% hike.

Labor last week moved to back an even lower 10.5% tax, introduced by Independent Senator Jacqui Lambie, meaning the government's proposed compromise of 19% - widely accepted by farming and tourism industry representatives after months of meetings earlier this year - could be defeated in Parliament.

If that happens, Agriculture Minister Barnaby Joyce has said the 32.5% rate will kick in on January 1 next year.

"They've got two industries hamstrung at the moment and the fallout will cost millions," Bundaberg Fruit and Vegetable Growers chairman Allan Mahoney said.

"There's only two weeks left in the year to solve the problem.

"The summer crop is starting.

"We want them to just pass the 19% so that we can get on with business."

The tax was removed without explanation from the Senate agenda last week, meaning it will not have a chance to be debated until November 21, when the final two weeks of Parliament for the year will resume.

Mr Mahoney has been "hitting the phones" pushing Senator Lambie's advisors as well as Hinkler MP Keith Pitt to stick with the 19% rate.

Meanwhile, Opposition agriculture spokesman Joel Fitzgibbon argued his party was doing the right thing by Australian farmers.

"Barnaby Joyce has taken his bat and ball and gone home," Mr Fitzgibbon said of the decision to remove the debate from the agenda.

"We believe (the 10.5% rate) will be a better deal for farmers and growers.

"Growers have been lining up to tell me that 19% is still too high, particularly with the changes in superannuation arrangements.

"We've chosen 10.5% because it matches the New Zealand rate and we hope it will restore our natural competitiveness."

But agriculture industry bodies agree that now is not the time for "politicking" from either side.

"We expressed our deep frustration at the revelations that there has been no economic modelling on the impact of this issue on our industry or the tourism industry," Growcom's Rachel Mackenzie said, following the horticulture body's submission to this month's Senate Enquiry into the tax hike.

"It is extremely difficult for us to support a particular rate if there is no information on how this will impact our sector.

CQUniversity Deputy Dean Prof Dave Swain talks to Senator Jan McLucas and Shadow Minister for Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry, Joel Fitzgibbon Photo: Contributed Trinette Stevens

"We have taken it on trust that the 19% proposed in the legislation is competitive and will not have an adverse impact on backpacker numbers, however, if this is not the case then a lower number must be determined immediately.

"The bottom line is that a 32.5% rate will have a devastating impact if it comes into place in January," she said.

Bundaberg Fruit and Vegetable Growers are lobbying their members to speak up.

"We're appealing to everyone in the industries affected: call on Keith Pitt, Joel Fitzgibbon and Jacqui Lambie - do they really want to play politics with our industry?" Allan Mahoney asked.

"The industry has had so many meetings and got to the 19% which is liveable for the government and backpackers; it's comparable to other countries.

"As it stands, these politicians could be about to on holiday and leave us to pick up the pieces.

"It's scary."

Mr Pitt argued that Senate crossbenchers' "lack of understanding of this issue will cost farmers in regional Australia".