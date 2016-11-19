Back to Work grant doubles

Close-up Of Businesspeople With Files Sitting On Chair

THE Back to Work incentive for employers taking on unemployed youths has been doubled by the State Government in a bid to tackle youth unemployment.

Bundaberg employers will now be offered up to $20,000 to hire local young people over summer under the Back to Work program.

The offer applies to unemployed people aged 15-24.

It opens on December 1 and expires on February 28, 2017.

The scheme offers $10,000 to businesses who took on an unemployed worker and $15,000 when they hired a long-term unemployed worker.

For more information on Back to Work incentives, phone 137 468.