Back to Work grant doubles

THE Back to Work incentive for employers taking on unemployed youths has been doubled by the State Government in a bid to tackle youth unemployment.
Bundaberg employers will now be offered up to $20,000 to hire local young people over summer under the Back to Work program.
The offer applies to unemployed people aged 15-24.
It opens on December 1 and expires on February 28, 2017.
The scheme offers $10,000 to businesses who took on an unemployed worker and $15,000 when they hired a long-term unemployed worker.
For more information on Back to Work incentives, phone 137 468.