Back to school for a lesson in road safety

AS STUDENTS return to school on Monday, drivers are reminded that police will be out enforcing the 40kmh speed limit in an effort to keep our kids safe.

But it's not just the school zones where drivers need to slow down, police are also reminding drivers that a 40kmh zone is in place all year round along Bourbong St, between the Mater and Bundaberg Hospitals.

District crime prevention co-ordinator Senior Constable Danielle Loftus said as school returned parents should take a few minute to talk to their children about road safety and brush upon the road rules themselves.

She also urged all drivers to be patient.

"There are little pockets of the roads that are going to be congested especially during the before school and after school time frames,” she said.

"Motorists also need to be aware that children are always going to be predictable, even some of the older ones, it's not always the real little ones.

"We want parents to have a chat with their children and speak to them before they get out of the car about not becoming distracted and to keep their eyes on the road while they cross the road.”

Snr Const Loftus said parents were also urged to dedicate the rear door, closest to the curb, as the entry and exit door during pick-ups and drop-offs.

"Parents are urged to park on the same side of the road as their children, we don't want parents calling out and encouraging children to cross the road by themselves,” she said.

"We also want them to be aware of yellow edge lines and parking and stopping signs.”

Snr Const Loftus said their would be an increased police presence around schools as students returned, with signs clearly indicating the times when the 40kmh limit applied.

Of concern to police is the number of speeding tickets being issued to drivers caught speeding at through the 40kmh zone between the Mater and Bundaberg Hospitals.

Snr Const Loftus said there were special signs that indicated the speed limit, which applied at all times.