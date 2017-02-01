Back to school blues

Don't forget about your pets now that work and school routines are back.

MANY pets will be feeling the huge disappointment as their family group heads back off to school and work.

Pet Insurance Australia has some great tips to keep your pets feeling loved as their days taper off into child-free quiet zones.

"For many pets, the loss of having the kids home all day will certainly be felt this week,” Nadia Crighton from Pet Insurance Australia said.

"Dogs in particular, who were used to the constant play and pat sessions will be feeling rather sad as the children head back to school.”

Routine is the key when helping a pet deal with the reduce amount of attention.

Pet Insurance Australia suggests including a morning and evening walk with your dog and scheduling in some cat play time.

"Dogs can start to exhibit signs of boredom suddenly around this time of year, so always ensure you enrich their environment to avoid destructive behaviour,” Nadia said.

"Keeping your dog entertained when you are not at home is easy with a few simple steps, also increasing exercise levels will help.”

The trick is to make your dog's outdoor or indoor environment interesting, different and challenging on a daily basis.

To starve the boredom off consider the following;

Home Alone Toys - have 20 toys you rotate daily. Pick them up when you return home and put them away. This will increase the life of your dog's toys and will keep them interested for longer.

- have 20 toys you rotate daily. Pick them up when you return home and put them away. This will increase the life of your dog's toys and will keep them interested for longer. Create a fun area for your dog - such as a half-clam shell (kiddy pool) fill one side with sand and bury some treats. Fill the other with a small amount of water.

- such as a half-clam shell (kiddy pool) fill one side with sand and bury some treats. Fill the other with a small amount of water. Challenges - think treatballs, Kongs stuffed with goodies or frozen biscuits (soak a portion of your dog daily diet in water then stuff the Kong and freeze), puzzle balls. Just remember to remove the food from your dog's dinner or you might have an overweight entertained dog!

- think treatballs, Kongs stuffed with goodies or frozen biscuits (soak a portion of your dog daily diet in water then stuff the Kong and freeze), puzzle balls. Just remember to remove the food from your dog's dinner or you might have an overweight entertained dog! Chewing - deer antlers, raw big bones, synthetic bones, give your dog something to chew. Again out of sight and out of reach when you come home.

"It's also good to remind the kids that their furry friend could be feeling a little lonely during this time,” Nadia said.

"A little extra pat, praise and attention can go a long way until everyone adjusts back into the weekly grind.”