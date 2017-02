THERE are diversions in place through Torbanlea and Hervey Bay after a b-double truck crashed, block both lanes north of Maryborough.

A police media spokesman said the crash happened at 5.15am.

The truck driver was taken to hospital in a stable condition.

Police said the road which is circled on a map by Clayton's Towing, believed to be near Aldershot, is expected to be closed until at least 8am.