Auswide Bank announces 'hot' home loan rates

AUSWIDE Bank today announced new home loan offers on variable and fixed rate home loans.

The offers are available for new residential owner occupied and investment home loans used for purchase or refinance.

The owner-occupied offer includes a discounted variable rate of 3.79%pa - a 'life of loan' discount of 1.54% pa off the standard variable reference rate.

It is available on new principal & interest home loans of $150,000 or more with loan-to-valuation ratios of up to 90%.

It is not available for preapprovals, interest only, construction or non-resident lending.

A discounted three year fixed rate of 3.89%pa is also available for owner-occupiers.

For loans used for investment purposes, a discounted variable rate of 3.99%pa discounted variable interest rate - a life of loan discount of 1.73%pa off the standard variable reference rate - is available on new principal & interest or interest only loans of $150,000 or more with loan-to-valuation ratios of up to 90%.

It is not available for pre approvals, construction or non-resident lending.

A discounted three year fixed rate of 4.05%pa is also available to residential property investors.

Chief Customer Officer Damian Hearne said Auswide Bank continues to shake up the market.

"At Auswide Bank we are serious about making a big difference and demonstrating the power of a small lender. Late last year we launched our RBA rate tracker home loan, which was the only one of its kind in Australia,” he said.

"Now it's 2017 and we're excited to lead with significant discounts on our Freedom Package home loans. These special interest rate offers are available on new home loans or for borrowers seeking a better deal from another lender. Simply compare these rates to the 'big banks' and you can see that they are some of the strongest offers in the market.”

To find out more visit auswidebank.com.au, phone 1300 138 831, call into an Auswide Bank

branch or talk to an Auswide Bank accredited mortgage broker.