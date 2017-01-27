Aussie Day mishaps

IT MIGHT seem like an Aussie thing to do on our national holiday but Childers police were less than impressed when they came across two young children inside a boat being towed behind a car along Theodolite Creek Dr at Woodgate yesterday.
The driver of the car, a Murwillumbah man, was issued with a ticket for driving with passengers in part of the vehicle that is not designed for passengers.
He was fined $227 and faces the loss of three demerit points if convicted.
The incident happened about 10am yesterday and police said the road and area was busy.
In a separate incident, emergency services were called to a home in Bundaberg North yesterday after a car reversed into the front fence of a Hinkler Ave house.
The crash happened at about 11.30am and the driver, the sole occupant of the car, was uninjured.
There was only minor damage caused to the fence.
